Moto G72 India Launch Set for October 3; MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Confirmed
It is already known that Motorola is gearing up to launch a new G series smartphone, the Moto G72. Now, the smartphone has got an official launch date in India. As per the company's confirmation on social media handles and the listing on Flipkart, the Moto G72 will see the light of the day on October 3 in the country.
In addition, the microsite on the e-commerce retailer's website sheds the light on some key specifications of the upcoming Motorola smartphone. Going by the same, the device will draw the power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Ahead of this confirmation from Motorola and Flipkart on the launch date of the Moto G72 in India, the renders of the smartphone were out. The renders revealed by a tipster hinted at the possible design of the smartphone. Going by the same, the Moto G72 appears to flaunt a punch-hole cutout at the top center and a compact form factor. There seems to be a square camera module at the rear comprising three sensors. It could have an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.
Get ready to experience India's first in segment Billion Colour 10-bit 120Hz pOLED Display & a stunning 108MP ultra pixel camera with #motog72. Coming soon on 3rd October at @flipkart. Stay tuned to know more!— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 28, 2022
Moto G72 Specifications: What to Expect?
From the existing reports and the teasers, the Moto G72 will feature a 10-bit OLED display with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. While the screen size remains unknown, it is likely to support HDR10 and feature a DCI-P3 color gamut.
In terms of hardware, the Moto G72 will use an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC based on the 6nm manufacturing process. This processor is said to team up with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The device will get power from a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology and run stock Android 12 along with ThinkShield for business-grade security.
The imaging aspects of the upcoming Motorola smartphone include a triple-camera setup at the rear. This arrangement is said to comprise a 108MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide angle lens, and a dedicated macro lens. The other goodies of the Moto G72 include Dolby Atmos with a stereo speaker setup and an IP52 rating for water resistance.
