Moto G72 Renders Reveal Possible Design; India Launch Imminent

Motorola seems to be on a launch spree as it has unleashed a number of new smartphones in the G series lately. Recently, the company launched the Moto G62 for Indian consumers, and now it appears to be on the verge of launching another device - the Moto G72 4G. The Moto G72 is expected to be an upgraded variant of the Moto G62.

While the Moto G72 is likely to be launched soon, the renders of the smartphone have emerged online. The leaked renders of the upcoming smartphone have been shared by the popular tipster Onleaks alongside collaboration with PriceBaba. These renders have revealed the possible design of the smartphone.

Moto G72 Renders Reveal Design

From the leaked renders, the Moto G72 appears to flaunt a punch-hole cutout at the top center and a compact form factor. There seems to be a square camera module at the rear comprising three sensors. On taking a closer look, it is clear that there is a 108MP marking, confirming that the device will have the sensor at its rear. Also, it is tipped to arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Furthermore, the renders also suggest the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille at the bottom. The upcoming Motorola smartphone is seen to arrive in Silver, Black, and Blue color options.

Moto G72 Rumored Specs

Besides the leaked renders, the Moto G72 is speculated to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP selfie camera sensor. It is likely to ship with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. Running Android 12, the Motorola smartphone is said to arrive with auxiliary camera sensors such as an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth lens.

Talking of innards, the smartphone is tipped to get the power from a 5,000 mAh battery and use either the existing MediaTek Helio G37 or the yet-to-be-announced MediaTek SoC. Also, there could be support for 33W fast charging tech.

