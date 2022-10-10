Tecno Pova 4 Pro Launched With Helio G99 SoC: Overpriced Midranger? News oi -Vivek

Tecno, a subsidiary of Transsion Holdings has officially launched its most capable 4G smartphone -- the Tecno Pova 4 Pro. The device comes with the latest Mediatek Helio G99 SoC, the same processor that also powers devices like the Poco M5 4G and even the recently launched Redmi Pad.

As of now, the availability of the Tecno Pova 4 Pro is limited to Bangladesh, and the smartphone is expected to arrive in India within the next few weeks. The smartphone costs 26,990 Bangladeshi taka or Rs. 21,500, and here are more details on the latest smartphone from Tecno.

Tecno Pova 4 Pro Specifications

The Tecno Pova 4 Pro comes with a 6.66-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with an OLED screen, which is expected to offer punchier colors, an improved contrast ratio, and higher peak brightness. The higher 90Hz refresh rate also makes it a good phone for casual gamers.

Under the hood, the Tecno Pova 4 Pro houses the Mediatek Helio G99 SoC featuring Mali G57 GPU. The processor is paired with 8GB of RAM with support for RAM expansion technology, which can virtually increase the RAM of the device to 13GB along with 256GB of internal storage. Similarly, the device offers a dual SIM card slot along with other prominent connectivity features like Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, and GPS.

The Tecno Pova 4 Pro has a dual-camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary depth sensor. The smartphone also has an 8MP selfie camera at the front along with an LED flash unit. Tecno's latest smartphone can shoot 1080p video from both rear and front cameras.

Tecno Pova 4 Pro Packs A Huge 6,000mAh Battery

The Tecno Pova 4 Pro features a massive 6,000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The smartphone also supports up to 10W reverse charging, allowing users to charge other devices via the Tecno Pova 4 Pro.

Other prominent features of the Tecno Pova 4 Pro are the stereo speaker setup with support for Hi-Res audio, Android 12 OS, and a funky-looking back panel. When compared to other Helio G99 SoC-powered smartphones, the Tecno Pova 4 Pro is slightly on the expensive side.

