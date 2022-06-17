Tecno Pova 3 Confirmed To Feature 7000 mAh battery News oi-Vivek

Most of the smartphones in 2022 come with a least 5,000 mAh battery and offer over a day of battery life with moderate usage. Tecno's upcoming smartphone -- the Tecno Pova 3 is coming soon to India with a 7,000 mAh battery similar to the Tecno Pova 2 and even the Samsung Galaxy M52.

The brand has also confirmed that the massive battery on the Tecno Pova 2 will be paired with 33W fast wired charging capability over the USB Type-C port. While this is not the fastest charging tech that we have seen, this should be able to quickly refill the massive 7,000 mAh battery on the Tecno Pova 3.

Another interesting aspect of the Tecno Pova 3 is the fact that the phone is said to deliver 53 days of standby time, and it should also support reverse charging. While there is no information on the exact battery life, considering the size of the battery, the smartphone should be able to offer at least two days of battery life on a single charge.

Tecno Pova 3 Specifications

As per the official sources, the Tecno Pova 3 will have a 6.9-inch FHD+ resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is likely to be protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass and it will have a punch-hole cutout. Considering the positioning of the device, the smartphone is likely to use an IPS LCD screen and not OLED.

The Tecno Pova 3 will be powered by the Mediatek Helio G88 SoC, hence, the device will not support the 5G network. Similarly, the smartphone will offer 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. The phone will also support virtual RAM expansion technology which can increase the RAM capacity to 11GB.

Coming to the cameras, the triple camera setup at the back will have a 50MP primary sensor, and the smartphone is likely to have a depth and a macro lens. At the front, we expect the Tecno Pova 3 to have a high-resolution selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording capability.

Tecno Pova 3 Price In India

Currently, the Tecno Pova 2 costs Rs. 11,999 on Amazon. Considering the Tecno Pova 3 is not that different from the Tecno Pova 2, the upcoming Pova is expected to be priced around Rs. 12,999 for the base variant and the company is likely to launch multiple variants of the Tecno Pova 3 in India.

