Tecno Pova 3 With 7000mAh Battery Goes Official

Recently, we have been coming across reports regarding a new smartphone - the Tecno Pova 3. Now, the smartphone has been announced in the Philippines market. The USP of the Tecno smartphone is the massive battery of 7000mAh capacity, which makes it stand out amidst the competition.

Tecno Pova 3 Specifications

The Tecno Pova 3 has been launched with a 6.9-inch LCD display with a FHD+ resolution. The screen has a high refresh rate of 90Hz, which will help in smooth scrolling and gaming. Under its hood, the Tecno smartphone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC that is teamed up with two storage configurations - an entry-level variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space and a high-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

For imaging, the Tecno Pova 3 uses a triple-camera setup at the rear as seen in the leaked images. The camera comprises a 50MP primary camera sensor and a couple of 2MP auxiliary sensors. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

Talking about the other aspects, the Tecno smartphone comes with stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded within the power button, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an FM radio receiver. It runs the dated Android 11 OS topped with HiOS.

When it comes to the USP, the Tecno Pova 3 gets the power from a 7000mAh battery that can last at least for two days on a single charge. There are notable battery enhancements, including a Super Power Saving Mode and a reverse charge feature, which can charge other devices at up to 10W charging speed. Besides this, the device supports up to 25W charging speeds via the 33W charger bundled in the box.

Tecno Pova 3 Price

In terms of pricing, the Tecno Pova 3 has been launched in three colors - Electric Blue, Tech Silver and Eco Black. In the Philippines, the base variant with 4GB RAM is priced at PHP 8,999 (approx. Rs. 13,300) and the high-end 6GB RAM model is priced at PHP 9,399 (approx. Rs. 14,000). We need to wait for an official confirmation regarding its India launch and availability.

