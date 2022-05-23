ENGLISH

    Tecno Pova 3 Live Shots Leak Ahead Of Its Launch

    Tecno, a popular smartphone brand that is known for its affordable offerings is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone - the Tecno Pova 3. The launch is slated to happen on May 25 in the Philippines. Recently, the company has revealed the design and a couple of features of the device in its official Facebook handle.

     
    Tecno Pova 3 Live Shots Leak Ahead Of Its Launch
    Image source  

    Now, the tipster Paras Guglani has shared the Tecno Pova 3's live shots. The upcoming smartphone from the brand is seen to sport a large punch-hole cutout on the front of the screen. Its rear panel appears to flaunt a triple-camera arrangement at the rear with a quad-LED flash unit. The rear panel also shows a matte finish with a slightly glossy vertical stripe at the middle.

    What's more, the tipster has confirmed that the Tecno Pova 3 will be launched in India next month. It has been hinted that the smartphone could arrive in India in a single storage variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. It is likely to arrive in three colors, including Silver Sea, Blue Sea, and Black Sea.

    Tecno Pova 3 Live Shots Leak Ahead Of Its Launch
    Image Source  

    Tecno Pova 3 Expected Specs

    The Tecno Pova 3 is rumored to arrive with a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen is tipped to have a refresh rate of 90Hz. Unde its hood, the upcoming Tecno smartphone is likely to get the power from a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and a 7000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging tech.

    Tipped to boot on Android 12 OS topped with HiOS, the Tecno smartphone is likely to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, DTS stereo speakers, graphite cooling, a microSD card slot and Z-axis linear motor. The imaging department is said to comprise an 8MP selfie camera sensor and a triple-camera setup at the rear comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a couple of 2MP sensors.

     

    When it comes to the leaked pricing, the Tecno Pova 3 is believed to be launched in the Philippines for 8,999 PHP (approx. Rs. 13,300). Also, there will be a limited-edition Electric Blue variant that will be priced at 9,399 PHP (approx. Rs. 14,000).

    Read More About: tecno news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 14:27 [IST]
