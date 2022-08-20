Motorola Edge 2022 Goes Official As World’s First Phone With Dimensity 1050 Processor News oi-Akshay Kumar

Motorola has just introduced its latest Edge series smartphone. Called the Motorola Edge 2022, it has arrived as the world's first phone to utilize the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor. Similar to the previous-gen Edge offerings, the Motorola Edge 2022 is also a mid-range handset with multiple rear cameras, a high screen refresh rate, and a fast-charging battery.

The Motorola Edge 2022 will initially be available in the United States. It is also expected to launch in India as well as the previous-gen Motorola Edge series devices have landed here. After reaching the country, the device will be offered alongside the Motorola Edge 30. So, let's have a look at what are the differences between the Motorola Edge 2022 and the Edge 30 model.

Motorola Edge 2022 Offers Design Similar To Edge 30

The Motorola Edge 2022 offers a design similar to the Edge 30 model that's available in India for around Rs. 30,000. The new edge series offering has a punch-hole display, just like its predecessor. At the rear, it has a large pill-shaped camera module that houses three sensors. Similar to the Edge 30, the Edge 2022 also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Talking about the display, the Motorola Edge 2022 offers a bigger 6.6-inch screen than the Edge 30. The new phone utilizes a Full HD+ OLED panel, which provides a screen refresh rate of 144Hz and support for HDR10+ content.

Edge 2022 Is World's First Phone With Dimensity 1050 SoC

The Motorola Edge 2022 is the world's first smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage. As for the Motorola Edge 30, it provides the Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor and 128GB of native storage. Software-wise, both the devices boot an almost vanilla version of Android 12 with some Motorola customizations on top.

As for the cameras, the Motorola Edge 2022 comes with a 50MP main sensor with Quad Pixel technology, OIS (optical image stabilization), and multiple LEDs. There's also a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with macro photography mode and a 2MP depth snapper. The connectivity features of the smartphone include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS with GLONASS, NFC, and the USB Type-C charging port.

Lastly, the Motorola Edge 2022 is fuelled by a beefier 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging support of up to 5W. To compare, the Motorola Edge 30 has a much smaller 4,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 2022 Pricing, Availability

The Motorola Edge 2022 will be available in the United States first via major telecom operators, Best Buy, the brand's website, and Amazon.com. The price of the device is set at around Rs. 47,850, but it will be available at a discounted price tag of approx. Rs. 39,900 in the first sale. As of now, there's no word on the global launch of the Motorola Edge 2022.

