Redmi Note 12 Tipped To Arrive As Poco Device In India: Will It Get Revised Exteriors?

Xiaomi announced its Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones in China last week. The series comprises the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ devices. Xiaomi is expected to bring these smartphones to the Indian market soon. In a new development, the vanilla Redmi Note 12 is rumored to arrive in the country under the Poco banner.

The Redmi Note 12 of China bears the model number 22101317C, with a short code number M17. The Poco device spotted at the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) carries a model number 22111317PI but with the same short code number M17, indicating that it could be a rebranded Redmi Note 12. Poco could rebrand it as the Poco M5 Pro 5G for the Indian market. But will it just be a rebrand or Poco will revamp its exteriors too? Let's find out.

Can We Expect A Fancier-Looking Poco Device Based On Redmi Note 12?

Poco is well known to rebrand the Redmi devices for India. The Redmi devices come with an understated look. Poco takes the donor device and adds some fancy elements to it and some vibrant paint jobs to make it more appealing to the younger audience. The POCO M4 Pro and the POCO X4 Pro are two such examples, which were the Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G under the skin.

In all likelihood, the Redmi Note 12 will be modified with a minion-like design and will be offered in Poco's signature yellow color. Expect the dimensions to change slightly, but the specifications might remain similar. With that out of the way, let's have a look at its features below.

Redmi Note 12: Highlights

The Redmi Note 12 sports a 6.67-inch OLED panel with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. It is powered by the latest octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset built on the 6nm fabrication process. The chipset supports 5G network connectivity.

In terms of optics, the handset is equipped with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. Other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP53 splash rating, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and is coupled with 33W fast charging tech.

The Redmi Note 12 rebranded as a Poco device is rumored to arrive in India in November 2022. Expect the prices to start at around ₹14,000 in the country.

