Poco C50 Spotted On Google Play, Could Be Priced Under ₹10,000 In India News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Poco is in the process of adding another smartphone to its portfolio in India. Expected to be the successor of the Poco C40, the new Poco C50 will be another mass-market offering from the company. The smartphone was spotted on the Google Play database under the Supported Devices list with the codename "snow". The Redmi A1+ that launched yesterday also came with the codename "snow". This suggests that it is a mere rebranding exercise by Poco.

The new Redmi A1+ comes at a price tag of ₹6,999 for the base 2GB RAM model, while its 3GB RAM variant is priced at ₹7,999. So, expect the Poco C50 to be priced similarly.

Poco C50: Design (Expected)

The Redmi A1+ offers a clean-looking rear design with an iPhone 11-inspired square camera island. The camera island houses the dual camera setup and an LED flash. The Redmi A1+ adds a physical fingerprint sensor at the rear over its predecessor, the Redmi A1. At the front, it comes with a waterdrop notch, which houses the selfie camera.

Although the Poco C50 and Redmi A1+ will be the same devices under the skin, Poco might give it a makeover. Just like the past few rebrands, Poco might add some fancy touches to its design and add some minion-like colors to set it apart from the Redmi A1+.

Poco C50: Features, Specifications (Expected)

In terms of features, expect the Poco C50 smartphone to be similar to the Redmi A1+. The Redmi A1+ sports a 6.52-inch LCD with HD+ resolution, 400nits typical brightness, and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, which is based on the 12nm fabrication process and also does duty on the older Redmi A1 device.

In terms of optics, it is equipped with an 8MP primary shooter at the rear, accompanied by a depth sensor. For selfies and video calling duties, there's a 5MP sensor at the front.

Other noteworthy features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4G support, dual SIM, a dedicated microSD card slot, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro USB port, among others. The handset packs in a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 10W charging support.

