Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Could Use A Different Moniker In India: Will It Get The 210W Fast Charging?

Xiaomi recently introduced its highly anticipated Redmi Note 12 series in its home country China. The series comprises the standard Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and two special edition phones. Xiaomi will be adding the Redmi Note 12 series to its lineup in India soon. But ahead of the launch, tipster Kacper Skzypek, has revealed that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will launch in India as the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge.

Will the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge Get the 210W Fast Charging Tech?

If this report holds true, the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge will replace the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge came with 120W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ in China comes with 120W fast charging support as well. If Xiaomi does introduce a smartphone with 120W charging, it wouldn't seem like an upgrade.

Besides, Xiaomi has already introduced the world's fastest 210W charging tech in its Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition. It would be like Xiaomi has the best car in the world, but is leaving it in the garage. So expect the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge to carry 210W fast charging support when it arrives in India.

Xiaomi claims that its 210W fast charging tech can charge the device fully in just nine minutes. Currently, the Realme GT Neo 3 and the OnePlus 10T with 150W are the fastest-charging smartphones in India. Xiaomi will most likely attempt to dethrone them by introducing its 210W charging technology in the country.

Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge: Expected Features

Since the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge will be based on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, let's have a look at its known features. It will sport a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1.5K (1220 x 2712 pixels resolution). It is touted to be better than Full HD+ resolution and lower than 2K resolution. The display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 1080 chipset, which is a successor to the Dimensity 920 SoC. Expect it to come equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Another highlight of the phone, apart from the super fast charging, will likely be the 200MP primary camera sensor. It is expected to be accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfie aficionados, the phone might ship wth a 16MP sensor housed in the centrally aligned punch-hole camera cutout on the display.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ with 120W charging gets 5000mAh, whereas the Redmi Note 12 Discover Edition with 210W charging comes with a smaller 4300mAh battery in China. The Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge could get either of the configurations in India.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and the Redmi Note 12 Discovery edition start at ₹25,000 and ₹27,000 respectively in China. Expect the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge to start at around ₹27,000 in India when it goes on sale early next year.

