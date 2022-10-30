Xiaomi 13 Lite Spotted At IMEI Database: First Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Device For India? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Xiaomi seems to be working on a baseline Xiaomi 13 series device alongside the Xiaomi 13 Pro flagship. The Xiaomi 13 Lite, expected to be the cheapest in the series, has stopped by the IMEI database, according to a report. The smartphone carries a model number 2210129SG, where the G indicates that it will be a global model.

Incidentally, another smartphone, Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE, also appeared on the IMEI database wearing the same codename as the Xiaomi 13 Lite. As per rumor mills, the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE is essentially a Xiaomi Civi 2 under the skin. The Xiaomi Civi 2 was a China-specific model and it seems that it will carry the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE and Xiaomi 13 Lite nomenclatures internationally.

The Civi 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, which is yet to debut in a smartphone in India. The Xiaomi 13 Lite/Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE could become the first smartphone to launch with the latest Qualcomm 7-series in the country. Let's have a look at its specifications and see whether it would be a good proposition for the Indian market.

Xiaomi Civi 2: Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi Civi 2 flaunts different rear patterns and finishes at the rear to appeal to a wider audience. The device comes with just 7.23mm thickness and a weight of 171 grams. The Xiaomi 12 series-inspired rectangular camera island at the rear holds the triple camera setup.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 gets a premium looking curved 6.55-inch 10-bit OLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1000 nits brightness. However, iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max-inspired pill-shaped camera island could have been avoided.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which debuted with the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G (China) smartphone. It is equipped with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Civi 2 gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX 766 sensor with OIS. The ancillary cameras include a 20MP Sony IMX376K ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro snapper. Selfie addicts would be pleased as the pill-shaped camera cutout packs in dual 32MP sensors and quad LED flashlights.

Some other notable features of the handset include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, stereo speakers, Z-axis linear vibration motor, Dolby Atmos, IR sensor, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The Civi 2 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Xiaomi 13 Lite: Price (Expected)

The Xiaomi Civi 2, which the Xiaomi 13 Lite will be based on, comes at a starting price of CNY 2,399 (approx. ₹27,219). Expect it to carry a slightly higher price tag if it arrives in India. It could go global by December 2022.

