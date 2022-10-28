Just In
- 3 hrs ago Oppo Reno 8 5G Available at Massive Discount; Should you Buy?
- 3 hrs ago Apple iPad 10th Gen, iPad Pro 2022 Go On Sale In India: Should You Bet Your Money?
- 4 hrs ago Twitter Rolling Out Downvote Button: How To Use And What Does It Do?
- 5 hrs ago Realme 10 4G Leak Reveals Helio G99 SoC; How Will This 4G Phone Compete in 5G Era?
Don't Miss
- Sports Harmanpreet Singh felicitated for being top goal-scorer of FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2021-22
- Movies Shailesh Lodha Opens Up On Quitting Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah: People Aren’t Unfaithful By Choice
- Automobiles Top 10 Motorcycles For Long-Distance Riding Under Rs 2.5 Lakh
- News Azam Khan disqualified as UP MLA after conviction in hate speech
- Education UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Merit List Out Soon at upneet.gov.in; Check Details Here
- Finance How to Submit an Annual Life Certificate Online?
- Travel Saffron Festival Kashmir 2022 Dates, Venue, Things Do To, Attractions and Other Details
- Lifestyle Ananya Panday Slays The Indo-Western Style, We Pick 5 Best Looks!
Apple iPhone 15 Pro to Ditch Physical Buttons in Favour of Solid-State Buttons
Apple's speculated dream of creating a portless iPhone seems to be around the corner. By removing the headphone jack with the iPhone 7 series, the company made it into headlines. Similarly, at least in the select market, Apple ditched the physical SIM tray on the iPhone 14. A new report suggests that the future iPhone 15 Pro will replace physical buttons with solid-state buttons.
What Are Solid State Buttons?
Ming-Chi Kuo, a known Apple analyst has confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, launching by late 2023 are the first set of iPhones to feature solid-state buttons. It is also said that the technology behind these solid-state buttons will be similar to the 3D touch home button on the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and even the latest iPhone SE.
Unlike a 3D touch home button on the iPhone 8, which uses the primary vibration motor or the Taptic Engine of the iPhone, the new solid-state volume buttons will have their own miniature Taptic Engines. Hence, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max are likely to have at least three Haptic Engines for the first time on an iPhone.
(1/6)— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 28, 2022
My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design.
Is Apple The First Brand To Ditch Physical Buttons?
No, Apple is not the first company to replace physical volume buttons on a smartphone. Devices like the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Vivo APEX 2019, and even the Mi MIX Alpha are some of the few smartphones that have already incorporated solid-state volume buttons. However, these devices use different technology to mimic physical volume button functionalities that set them apart from Apple's offerings.
Although Apple is not the first brand to incorporate this feature, it is likely to normalize this technology. We can expect more brands to launch phones without physical volume buttons in the future as people get used to them on future iPhone models.
Is There Any Advantage?
As of now, it just looks like a gimmick. Moreover, the two additional Taptic Engines are likely to drain the phone's battery even quicker. The only possible advantage of an iPhone with a solid-state button could be the improved ingress protection against water and dust.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470