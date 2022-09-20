iPhone 15 Lineup To Have Ultra Variant; 8K Recording, Periscope Camera Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Just days after Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series, rumor mills have started churning out rumors and speculations about the next iteration -- iPhone 15. A new leak suggests the iPhone 15 series will include four models, including an Ultra variant. The alleged iPhone 15 Ultra will support 8K video recording, feature a periscope lens, and more upgrades.

iPhone 15 Ultra Features Tipped

Presently, the iPhone 14 series ditched the Mini variant, replacing it with the 'Plus' model. The lineup includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

A new leak from tipster LeaksApplePro suggests Apple might drop the Pro Max nomenclature and replace it with Ultra. The leak syncs with a previous report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This means the iPhone 15 lineup will include the base variant, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Ultra.

The tipster also states the alleged iPhone 15 Ultra will feature several upgrades. This includes 8K video recording support, which might also appear on the iPhone 15 Pro. One can also expect the next-gen A17 Bionic SoC based on a 3nm process coming on the iPhone 15 Ultra and Pro variants.

-All four models will come with usb-c and the Dynamic Island



-The iPhone 15 will come with the A16, while the 15 Pro will come with the A17. I’ll gather info about this chip and share it with you soon. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) September 19, 2022

iPhone 15 Lineup To Feature Periscope Camera

Popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also speculated on a couple of features of the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup. For one, the analyst states that the next-gen iPhones will feature a periscope camera that could support 5x or 6x optical zoom.

Besides, a few reports also suggest all models of the iPhone 15 lineup will feature the Dynamic Notch that debuted with the iPhone 14 series. But the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might still not get the always-on display or the ProMotion support.

What's more, the iPhone 15 series is also said to switch to a USB Type-C port instead of the traditional Lightning port for charging. The move comes to adhere to the European Union's rules to reduce e-waste. Presently, these are mere speculations and should be taken with a grain of salt.

