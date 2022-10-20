Xiaomi 13 Pro Live Images Surface: Can It Challenge The OnePlus 11 Pro? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

It's no secret that Xiaomi is working on its next-generation Xiaomi 13 series flagship smartphones. Rumors suggest that Xiaomi is on track to launch the new devices in November 2022 in its home country, China. Live images of the alleged Xiaomi 13 Pro variant have also gone viral indicating that the handset is production ready and a launch is on the cards. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will lock horns against its fierce competitor, the upcoming OnePlus 11/OnePlus 11 Pro in the market. Let's see whether it has the firepower to annihilate the OnePlus flagship smartphone.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Design, Specifications Leaked: Can It Challenge The OnePlus 11 Pro?

Going by the leaked image, the rear design of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is understated yet elegant. There's no fancy stuff going on here like the OnePlus 11 Pro and this design may appeal to a wider audience. The rectangular camera island is now replaced by a bigger square-shaped camera island. It holds the triple rear cameras, the LED flash, and the Leica branding. The rear panel is curved towards the edges where it meets the frame. At the front, it gets a curved display and a centrally placed punch-hole camera cutout.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is speculated to pack in the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor similar to the OnePlus 11 Pro. It comprises a prime core Cortex-X3 clocked at 3.36GHz, four Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.80GHz, and three Cortex-A510 efficiency cores clocked at 2.02GHz. Additionally, it will boast a new Adreno 740 GPU. As both smartphones are expected to be powered by the same chipset, it would boil down to which company tunes it better and employs an effective cooling mechanism.

Details about the cameras of the Xiaomi 13 Pro are pretty scarce at the moment. As per rumor mills, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will carry the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's 1-inch Sony IMX989 50MP sensor. Expect improved ultrawide and telephoto sensors too. The OnePlus 11 Pro, on the other hand, may come equipped with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 32MP telephoto shooter with Hasselblad tuning.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro seems to have all the bases covered and looks like a promising flagship device. While the performance is expected to be similar, Xiaomi 13 Pro might beat the OnePlus 11 Pro in the camera department. It is also rumored to come with 120W fast charging versus the 100W of the OnePlus 11 Pro.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Competition

Not just the OnePlus 11 Pro. Xiaomi 13 Pro will have to go against a host of other flagship smartphones expected to launch in early 2023. It includes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Vivo X90 Pro+, Asus ROG Phone 7, and iQOO 11 Pro, among others. Expect Xiaomi to make an announcement soon after Qualcomm unveils its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset in November 2022.

Best Mobiles in India