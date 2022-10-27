Redmi Note 12 Announced to Disrupt Mid-Range Smartphone Market; Price, Specifications News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

After launching the Redmi Note 11 series in China last year, the company has unveiled the next-gen phones under the Redmi Note 12 series. The series comprises the standard Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro+. The series is almost similar to the Redmi K50i launched a few months back and supports 5G connectivity.

Being the base variant, the Redmi Note 12 is the cheapest model in the new lineup of smartphones. While the device has been unveiled in the company's homeland China, we can expect it to arrive in India and other global markets in the coming weeks or months. Let's take a look at more details of the Redmi Note 12 here.

Redmi Note 12 Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 series features an AG Fluorite glass back and flat edges. The device has been showcased in White, Black, Blue, and Galaxy color options. The standard Redmi Note 12 has been launched with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is an OLED panel with a fast resolution of 120Hz.

Under its hood, the Redmi smartphone draws power from the newly launched octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset based on the 6nm process. The processor is teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. Furthermore, it is IP53 certified for water resistance.

At the rear, the vanilla variant of the Redmi Note 12 series bestows a dual-camera setup at the top left corner. The sensors are arranged within a raised camera bay and the unit comprises a 48MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and PDAF and a 2MP secondary lens. There are camera features such as LED flash, HDR, panorama, and others. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

It comes with all the standard connectivity features, including Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack and the Redmi Note 12 runs Android 12 topped with MIUI. A 5,000 mAh battery powers the Redmi Note 12 alongside support for 33W fast charging tech.

Redmi Note 12 Expected Price in India

The Redmi Note 12 is priced at 1,199 yuan in China. That said, we can expect it to hit the Indian shores in the near future and could be priced around ₹14,000.

