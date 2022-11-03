Airtel 5G Plus Comes to Bengaluru Airport; Will Jio Follow Suit? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

5G rollouts are in full swing in India with Jio and Airtel at the forefront. Airtel has just announced 5G Plus service at the new terminal of the Kempegowda International Airtel, Bengaluru (KIAB). This makes the Bengaluru airport one of the first to get a blazing-fast network. Will Jio follow suit by rolling out its 5G network at airports?

Airtel explains that the new 5G Plus network will be easily accessible to passengers coming to the KIAB. Whether they are at the arrival or departure terminal, lounges, boarding gates, migration or immigration areas, baggage claims, or security gates - the ultra-fast 5G network will be available, Airtel claims.

No Need For New SIMs To Experience Airtel 5G Plus

"Passengers flying in and out of Bengaluru will not only witness the most modern and contemporary airport but will also get to experience the cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus service. While at the terminal, customers can now access superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos, and more," Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said.

Of course, users will require to have a 5G-supporting smartphone and an Airtel SIM in it. Airtel further stresses that users aren't required to get a new SIM card to experience 5G on their devices. All 4G-enabled SIM cards from Airtel are automatically switched to 5G.

We are thrilled to announce that #Airtel5GPlus is now 1 million strong! To check if you are Airtel5G Plus ready now visit https://t.co/e5bEtpBCT8. pic.twitter.com/Jyust5Kwau — airtel India (@airtelindia) November 2, 2022

The Bengaluru airport is the latest part of the city to get the Airtel 5G network as part of the telco's phased rollout. To recall, Airtel 5G trials kicked off earlier this month in selected cities including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Siliguri, Hyderabad, Varanasi, and Nagpur.

Will Jio Launch 5G Network In KIAB?

Additionally, Airtel announced that it crossed the one million unique 5G user mark on its network. "These are early days, but the response from customers has been very encouraging," Sekhon added. Airtel claims its 5G speeds are between 20 to 30 times higher than the current 4G speeds. Airtel says it boosts call connections and enhances voice experience.

Airtel and Jio are both partnering with smartphone manufacturers to provide the next-gen network on all smartphones. Both network users aren't required to get a new SIM card, and telcos are warning users against such scams.

This also brings Jio and Airtel head-to-head in competition for the 5G network. Both networks are expected to roll out to more cities in the coming months. Since the Bengaluru airport has already received Airtel 5G Plus, Jio is also expected to follow suit soon.

