Realme 10 Series To Get A Curved Display: Would You Prefer Redmi Note 12 Pro's Flat Display?

Realme is readying its latest Realme 10 series of smartphones to replace its Realme 9 series devices. The series is expected to comprise the standard Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro, and the Realme 10 Pro+ models initially and will be officially revealed on November 9, 2022. The new devices are expected to feature curved displays, which could also make them expensive.

Recent leaks and renders have almost confirmed that the vanilla Realme 10 will sport a flat display design. Now, the brand has shared a teaser that confirms that the Realme 10 series will get a curved display design, or at least one model will get it. We can expect the top dog Realme 10 Pro+ to come with a curved OLED display and will lock horns with the recently launched Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

Can It Trump The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ With A Curved Display?

Xiaomi recently launched its Redmi Note 12 Pro+, which comes with a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, but is a flat panel. Realme's 10-series smartphone in comparison will boast a curved OLED, which enhances its look and feel. Also, a curved OLED panel is expensive when compared to flat panels.

If it holds true, the Realme 10 series smartphone will be one of the few mid-range smartphones to boast a curved OLED display. Having said that, not everyone likes curved displays. Curved OLED panels tend to reflect the light more toward the edges. Also, the risk of display breakage is higher with curved panels as opposed to flat panels. It surely has the desirability factor going for it but some folks might prefer the practicality of a flat panel. With that out of the way, let's see what else the Realme 10 Pro+ is expected to pack in under the hood.

Realme 10 Pro+: Features (Expected)

Going by the images on TENAA, the alleged Realme 10 Pro+ boasts premium-looking exteriors. It ditches the camera island and goes for a clean-looking rear panel, which is curved at the edges. The two camera rings house the triple rear camera setup.

Unlike Xiaomi, Realme focuses on ergonomics more and doesn't usually go overboard with display size. Its predecessor, the Realme 9 Pro+, came with a 6.4-inch display. So, expect the new Realme 10 Pro+ display to not exceed the 6.5-inch size.

The Realme 10 Pro+ could be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1080 chipset, similar to the recently announced Redmi Note 12 Pro+ smartphone. In terms of optics, expect a 108MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro snapper. Selfies and video calling duties could be handled by a 16MP sensor housed in a left-aligned punch-hole camera cutout on the display.

As per rumor mills, the Realme 10 Pro+ could be powered by a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 67W fast charging support. While the battery capacity and charging speed are rumored to go up compared to the Realme 9 Pro+, it could lag behind the 120W fast charging of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

