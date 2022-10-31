Realme GT 2 Pro Receiving Android 13 Stable Update In India: Is It Bug-Free? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Realme commenced its Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0 Early Access program with its flagship smartphone, Realme GT 2 Pro, back in August 2022. After beta testing it for a couple of months, it is now rolling out the Realme UI 3.0 Stable Android 13 update for the device. The Realme GT 2 Pro is also the first smartphone in its portfolio to receive the Android 13 stable update. But is it bug-free? Let's have a look.

Realme GT 2 Pro Realme UI 3.0 Stable Android 13: Should You Upgrade?

Realme took to its community forum to announce that the Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13 OS for the Realme GT 2 Pro with firmware version RMX2156_11.C.08 will be rolled out in a phased manner. Realme says only five percent of users in India will get it initially and a broader roll-out is expected by end of November 2022. If the build is bug-free, the company is expected to fast-track the roll-out. To get the upgraded firmware, ensure your handset is running on firmware RMX3301_11.A.18 / RMX3301_11.A.19.

Unlike OnePlus, Realme doesn't list out the bugs with the updated firmware. However, it has revealed some common issues that users might have to face after the update. Realme cautions that the boot time will be longer if there are many applications on your device. The system will run a host of actions such as application adaptation, background optimization and security scanning to optimize the system operation.

Realme adds that the system will utilize more resources such as CPU, RAM, storage, and others, which might slow down your device and also cause higher power consumption. For the device to return to its normal state, you will be required to leave it idle for five hours or use the phone normally for three days.

If you don't want these hassles and your device is running perfectly fine on Android 12, it would be advisable to wait for a few months as this is an early version of the stable Android 13. Sometimes software bugs can cause serious damage to the handset's hardware. Also, manufacturers tend to reduce the performance of their older smartphones. So, it would be wise to wait and check for user reviews before taking the plunge.

Realme GT 2 Pro Realme UI 3.0 Stable Android 13: Changelog

Aquamorphic Design

• Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

• Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

• Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

• Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

• Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

• Optimizes UI layers for clearer and neater visual experience.

• Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

• Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.

• Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

• Optimizes fonts for better readability.

• Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

• Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

• Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

• Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

• Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

• Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

• Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default • You can search content online and on your device.

Personalization

• Adds Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

• Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

• Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy

• Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots • The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

• Optimizes Private Safe • The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital Wellbeing

• Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Gaming experience

• Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

