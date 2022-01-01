Realme GT Master Edition Gets Early Access To Android 12 Via Realme UI 3 Update News oi-Vivek

As per the officially Realme UI 3.0 rollout schedule, the company has now released an early build of Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 OS to the Realme GT Master Edition. With this release, enthusiasts can now explore and test the next version of Realme UI before the official launch of the Realme GT Master Edition.

Anyone who currently owns the Realme GT Master Edition can participate in this program and enroll their device to receive the beta version of the Realme UI 3.0 update. Do note that, as this is a beta version, it is likely to have some bugs and even the basic functions might not work properly. Hence, it is not recommended to install this build on your primary smartphone.

Realme UI 3.0 Details

Realme UI 3.0, the custom skin from Realme is based on ColorOS 12, which is based on Android 12 OS. The Realme Realme GT Master Edition is one of the first smartphones from Realme to get early beta access to Realme UI 3.0. Do note that, devices like Realme GT Neo 2, Realme GT, and the Realme X7 Max 5G have already gotten access to Realme UI 3.

How To Apply For Realme UI 3.0 Early Access?

Follow these steps to get the early build of the Realme UI 3.0 for the Realme GT Master Edition. First, make sure that the device has at least 60 percent battery. Then update your smartphone to the latest available stable version of the Realme UI 2, in this case, RMX3360_11_A.08 or the newer version.

Now, go to software update > software update settings > trail version > early access and click on apply now. Then fill in your information and submit the same. Do note that, the early version of the Realme UI 3.0 will only be available for limited users. Hence, not all users who have applied for the same will get access to Realme UI 3.0 early build.

If you wish to roll back to the stable version of the Realme UI, then you have to download the package the install the same, which will wipe all the data on your smartphone. This is the reason why you should not install the beta version on your primary smartphone.

