Realme UI 2.0 Android 11 Update Now Available For Realme X50 Pro

Realme has finally released the stable Android 11 OS update for the flagship Realme X50 Pro smartphone with Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. The update will be rolled out via OTA release and should be available for all the users in the next few days.

Realme UI 2.0 New Features

Besides the pre-built features on Android 11, the Realme UI 2.0 (RMX2076PU_11.C.16) also introduces a range of software enhancements on the Realme X50 Pro. With Realme UI 2.0, users can now create their own wallpapers using colors from the photos.

Realme UI 2.0 also supports third-party app icons on the home screen. It now offers three dark modes -- enhanced, medium, and gentle. Depending on one's interest, one can pick the one that suits their taste. These are just some of the highlighted features of the Realme UI 2.0, and it offers security enhancements and overall performance improvement as well.

Known Issues

Though it is a stable release, there are some common issues that one might face after installing Realme UI 2.0 update on the Realme X50 Pro. While booting the device for the first time, after installing the update, the device might take a bit longer to boot, especially if there are more third-party apps installed on the phone.

After installing the update, the device might feel a bit slow for some time, as the system will occupy processor performance to improve operational efficiency and to eliminate any possible safety risks. Realme suggests that the phone should operate normally after three days of the update process.

More Realme smartphones should receive Android 11 OS based Realme UI 2.0 update in the coming days. Here is the list of smartphones that are eligible for the Realme UI 2.0 software update.

Realme X50 Pro

Realme 7 Pro

Realme Narzo 20

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 7

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X3

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X2

Realme 6

Realme C12

Realme C15

Realme 7i

Realme 6i

Realme Narzo 10

Realme C3

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme X

Realme XT

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

Realme Narzo 20A

