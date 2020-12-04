ENGLISH

    Realme UI 2.0 Android 11 Update Now Available For Realme X50 Pro

    By
    |

    Realme has finally released the stable Android 11 OS update for the flagship Realme X50 Pro smartphone with Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. The update will be rolled out via OTA release and should be available for all the users in the next few days.

    Realme UI 2.0 Android 11 Update Now Available For Realme X50 Pro

     

    Realme UI 2.0 New Features

    Besides the pre-built features on Android 11, the Realme UI 2.0 (RMX2076PU_11.C.16) also introduces a range of software enhancements on the Realme X50 Pro. With Realme UI 2.0, users can now create their own wallpapers using colors from the photos.

    Realme UI 2.0 also supports third-party app icons on the home screen. It now offers three dark modes -- enhanced, medium, and gentle. Depending on one's interest, one can pick the one that suits their taste. These are just some of the highlighted features of the Realme UI 2.0, and it offers security enhancements and overall performance improvement as well.

    Known Issues

    Though it is a stable release, there are some common issues that one might face after installing Realme UI 2.0 update on the Realme X50 Pro. While booting the device for the first time, after installing the update, the device might take a bit longer to boot, especially if there are more third-party apps installed on the phone.

    After installing the update, the device might feel a bit slow for some time, as the system will occupy processor performance to improve operational efficiency and to eliminate any possible safety risks. Realme suggests that the phone should operate normally after three days of the update process.

    More Realme smartphones should receive Android 11 OS based Realme UI 2.0 update in the coming days. Here is the list of smartphones that are eligible for the Realme UI 2.0 software update.

    • Realme X50 Pro
    • Realme 7 Pro
    • Realme Narzo 20
    • Realme 6 Pro
    • Realme 7
    • Realme Narzo 20 Pro
    • Realme X2 Pro
    • Realme X3
    • Realme X3 SuperZoom
    • Realme X2
    • Realme 6
    • Realme C12
    • Realme C15
    • Realme 7i
    • Realme 6i
    • Realme Narzo 10
    • Realme C3
    • Realme Narzo 10A
    • Realme X
    • Realme XT
    • Realme 3 Pro
    • Realme 5 Pro
    • Realme Narzo 20A

    Read More About: realme android 11 news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, December 4, 2020, 13:47 [IST]
