OnePlus Nord 2T, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G To Get OxygenOS 13 Soon: Worth Waiting? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

OnePlus has revealed its roadmap for the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta rollout for its smartphones. The OxygenOS 13 is based on the latest Android 13 operating system and the brand will be seeding it soon for its OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G devices in Q4 2022.

The OxygenOS 13 Open Beta program is underway and many OnePlus smartphones have received the update. The Oppo sub-brand started seeding the update to its OnePlus 10 Pro device in August 2022. In September 2022, it rolled out the OxygenOS 13 Beta for the OnePlus 10R, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9 handsets. The OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 9RT started receiving the update in October 2022.

OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Oxygen OS 13: Should You Upgrade To Beta Version?

The OxygenOS 13 Open Beta offers new features such as the Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, Aquamorphic Design philosophy, optimized UI elements, revised system icons, optimized widgets, Omojis, added Always-On Display features, HyperBoost GPA 4.0, optimized screencast, enhanced safety & privacy features, among others.

However, it is worth noting that this is a beta build and not stable firmware. OnePlus states that it may contain bugs and glitches and the upgrade should be done at your own risk. When it starts seeding the latest firmware to the Nord 2T and the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, the company will also list the known issues with the software to help you make an informed decision.

If you wish for a stable bug-free user experience with the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta, you should steer clear of it and stay on the stable Oxygen OS 12 based on Android 12 OS. Moreover, this is a major OS upgrade and you will have to go through the hassle of taking the device backup as it will wipe your entire device. If the OxygenOS 13 bug has bitten you already, then have a look at the changes it brings in the changelog below. Do note that some features might be model specific.

OxygenOS 13 Open Beta: Changelog Aquamorphic Design • Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

• Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

• Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

• Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

• Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

• Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

• Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.

• Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

• Optimizes fonts for better readability.

• Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

• Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements. Efficiency • Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connecting and note-taking experience and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.

• Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

• Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

• Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

• Upgrades Doodle in Notes. You can now draw on graphics to take notes more efficiently.

• Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device. Seamless interconnection • Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience. Personalization • Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

• Adds Omoji to let you fully express yourself with customized avatars

• Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

• Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available. Security & privacy • Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

• Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

• Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files. Health & Digital wellbeing • Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features. Gaming experience • Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

• Optimizes the pre-launch capabilities of Quick startup to load games faster.

