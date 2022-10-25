Just In
- 11 min ago Apple Rolls Out Update to Fix Annoying iOS 16 Bugs: But Are There Any New Features?
- 12 min ago Jio Expands 5G Services in New Cities; Will Airtel Be Able To Match Jio's Plans?
- 1 hr ago NASA Putting Together A Team To Investigate Unexplained UFO Sightings
- 2 hrs ago Android 12L Stable Update Is Here: Will The OS Grow Beyond Microsoft Duo Series?
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle COVID-19 Variants In India: New COVID Variant May Pose Threat To Elderly People
- Movies Kirron Kher Posts Adorable Picture With ‘Old Friend' Shah Rukh Khan From Bachchan's Diwali Bash
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League: Pardeep Narwal aims to break 1600-point barrier in PKL Season 9
- Finance How to File a Complaint for EPF Related problems Online
- News WhatsApp service restored after two-hour outage
- Automobiles CFMoto Launches CForce EV110 Electric ATV For Kids: Gets 45Km/h Top Speed & 61 Km Range
- Education 419 vacancies for Material Assistant in the Army Ordnance Corps: Full details below
- Travel San Francisco, A Wonderful City! - Review Of California
Vivo Releases Android 13 Roadmap: Cheaper Devices To Get It In 2023
Google introduced its latest Android 13 mobile operating system back in August 2022. Vivo quickly released its Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 for its flagship smartphone, Vivo X80 Pro, later in August. Now, the brand is planning a wider rollout of the Funtouch OS 13 for other smartphones in the lineup. It's worth noting that the OS is still in the beta stage and will roll out for most of Vivo's top-tier smartphones first in 2022, followed by the cheaper devices in 2023.
Vivo Smartphones Funtouch OS 13 Beta Android 13 Roadmap:
Vivo shared the roadmap via its Twitter handle. Smartphones such as Vivo X80, Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo V25, Vivo V23 Pro, Vivo V23 5G, and Vivo V23e 5G, among others will start receiving the update in November 2022. The Vivo X60 series will get it from mid-December 2022 onwards. However, some of Vivo's 'V' and 'Y' series devices receive step-motherly treatment by the brand and are expected to receive the beta version only in 2023. A total of 37 devices will be updated to the Android 13 OS.
From the End Of September 2022:
- Vivo X80 Pro
From Mid Of November 2022:
- Vivo X80
- Vivo X70
- Vivo X70 Pro
- Vivo V25 Pro
- Vivo V25
- Vivo V23 Pro
- Vivo V23 5G
- Vivo V23e 5G
- Vivo T1 Pro 5G
- Vivo T1 5G
- Vivo T1
- Vivo Y75 5G
- Vivo Y35
- Vivo Y22
- Vivo Y22s
From Mid Of December 2022:
- Vivo X60 Pro+
- Vivo X60 Pro
- Vivo X60
- From H1 2023:
- Vivo V21 5G
- Vivo V21e
- Vivo V20 Pro
- Vivo V20
- Vivo V20 2021
- Vivo Y75
- Vivo Y73
- Vivo V72 5G
- Vivo Y53s
- Vivo V21s
- Vivo Y33s
- Vivo Y20G
- Vivo Y21T
- Vivo Y33T
- Vivo T1x
- Vivo Y51A
- Vivo Y31
- Vivo Y20T
Vivo Funtouch OS 13 Beta Android 13: Features
Vivo's Funtouch OS 13 Beta based on Android 13 brings some incremental changes. The Funtouch OS 13 employs Google's Material You theming scheme, which applies to the notification shade, app icons, and other UI elements. The new and unified Photo Picker enables media sharing without granting too many permissions to applications. The iManager app gets a Cooling feature that kills the apps that cause the device to overheat. However, it remains to be seen if the cheaper Vivo devices get all the new features or if they are restricted only to high-end ones.
Vivo is expected to seed the new firmware in a phased manner. You might have to wait before the update reaches your device. Since it is just a beta version, there are chances that Vivo may roll it out to a limited number of users. Also, before you take the plunge of updating to Android 13, do note that this beta version may contain bugs and glitches. So, it is advisable to wait till the stable version arrives.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
24,278
-
13,833
-
21,825
-
11,999
-
24,050
-
18,999
-
12,999
-
12,595
-
14,999
-
9,999