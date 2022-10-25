Vivo Releases Android 13 Roadmap: Cheaper Devices To Get It In 2023 News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Google introduced its latest Android 13 mobile operating system back in August 2022. Vivo quickly released its Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 for its flagship smartphone, Vivo X80 Pro, later in August. Now, the brand is planning a wider rollout of the Funtouch OS 13 for other smartphones in the lineup. It's worth noting that the OS is still in the beta stage and will roll out for most of Vivo's top-tier smartphones first in 2022, followed by the cheaper devices in 2023.

Vivo Smartphones Funtouch OS 13 Beta Android 13 Roadmap:

Vivo shared the roadmap via its Twitter handle. Smartphones such as Vivo X80, Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo V25, Vivo V23 Pro, Vivo V23 5G, and Vivo V23e 5G, among others will start receiving the update in November 2022. The Vivo X60 series will get it from mid-December 2022 onwards. However, some of Vivo's 'V' and 'Y' series devices receive step-motherly treatment by the brand and are expected to receive the beta version only in 2023. A total of 37 devices will be updated to the Android 13 OS.

From the End Of September 2022:

Vivo X80 Pro

From Mid Of November 2022:

Vivo X80

Vivo X70

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo V25

Vivo V23 Pro

Vivo V23 5G

Vivo V23e 5G

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Vivo T1 5G

Vivo T1

Vivo Y75 5G

Vivo Y35

Vivo Y22

Vivo Y22s

From Mid Of December 2022:

Vivo X60 Pro+

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo X60

From H1 2023:

Vivo V21 5G

Vivo V21e

Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo V20

Vivo V20 2021

Vivo Y75

Vivo Y73

Vivo V72 5G

Vivo Y53s

Vivo V21s

Vivo Y33s

Vivo Y20G

Vivo Y21T

Vivo Y33T

Vivo T1x

Vivo Y51A

Vivo Y31

Vivo Y20T

Vivo Funtouch OS 13 Beta Android 13: Features

Vivo's Funtouch OS 13 Beta based on Android 13 brings some incremental changes. The Funtouch OS 13 employs Google's Material You theming scheme, which applies to the notification shade, app icons, and other UI elements. The new and unified Photo Picker enables media sharing without granting too many permissions to applications. The iManager app gets a Cooling feature that kills the apps that cause the device to overheat. However, it remains to be seen if the cheaper Vivo devices get all the new features or if they are restricted only to high-end ones.

Vivo is expected to seed the new firmware in a phased manner. You might have to wait before the update reaches your device. Since it is just a beta version, there are chances that Vivo may roll it out to a limited number of users. Also, before you take the plunge of updating to Android 13, do note that this beta version may contain bugs and glitches. So, it is advisable to wait till the stable version arrives.

Best Mobiles in India