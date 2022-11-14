Realme GT Neo 5 Tipped To Pack Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Ideal For Gaming Enthusiasts? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

The rumors and leaks surrounding the successor of the Realme GT Neo 3 have been doing rounds for the past couple of months. It was earlier speculated to be named Realme GT Neo 4 and was expected to arrive with the Dimensity 8200 chipset at its helm. According to the latest leak, Realme has different plans. The tipster claims that it will debut as the Realme GT Neo 5 with more powerful internals than expected. Let's dive into its specifications.

Will It Be A Good Gaming Smartphone?

According to the leak, the Realme GT Neo 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset built on the TSMC's 4nm fabrication process. This chipset is a refreshed version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 built on Samsung's 4nm process. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 turned out to be a disaster for gaming as it was plagued with overheating and performance throttling issues. Qualcomm gave it a new lease of life by switching to TSMC's fabrication process and it has been a complete turnaround after that.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC has performed exceedingly well in synthetic benchmarks and also real-life usage with lower power consumption. It certainly is the best gaming chipset for Android devices currently in the market. If the rumors hold true, the Realme GT Neo 5 will provide a significant performance bump when compared to the Dimensity 8100 of its predecessor, Realme GT Neo 3.

Realme GT Neo 5: Features, Specifications (Rumored)

The Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to flaunt a large 6.7-inch flat OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and 2160Hz PWM dimming. In pitch-black environments where DC dimming doesn't work, the 2160Hz PWM dimming mode will help in maintaining the brightness and color accuracy for comfortable viewing.

The smartphone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which also powers devices such as the iQOO 9T, OnePlus 10T, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, and others. It could be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Realme Gt Neo 5 could get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization), an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP depth/macro sensor. For selfies and video calling duties, it may house a 16MP sensor in a punch-hole camera cutout on the display.

The leak suggests that the smartphone will be powered by a 5000mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. While the battery capacity has gone up, the charging speed is the same as the Realme GT Neo 3.

