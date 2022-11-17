Realme 10 Pro With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 108MP Camera Goes Official: Better Than Realme 9 Pro? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Realme has launched its new Realme 10 Pro smartphone alongside the Realme 10 Pro+ in China. The Realme 10 Pro replaces the Realme 9 Pro, which was launched in mid-2022, and brings some incremental changes. Let's see how it compares with its predecessor.

Is The Realme 10 Pro A Worthy Successor?

The Realme 10 Pro adopts the design language compared to its predecessor. Unlike the curved display and curved back of the Realme 10 Pro+, the Realme 10 Pro comes with a flat rear and a flat display panel. The hole-punch camera cutout is centrally placed as opposed to the left-aligned one on the Realme 9 Pro.

Just like its predecessor, the Realme 10 Pro sports an LCD, but is slightly larger at 6.7 inches. The screen supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 680 nits brightness, and DC Dimming. The smartphone retains the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset as before. It is equipped with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to UFS 2.2 storage.

Talking about its cameras, the Realme 10 Pro has received an upgraded primary sensor, which is now 108MP as opposed to the 64MP before. However, it misses out on the 8MP ultrawide shooter, which the Realme 9 Pro has. The secondary camera is a paltry 2MP macro sensor. Suffice to say, the smartphone is a downgrade in the camera department compared to the Realme 9 Pro.

Some notable features of the device include 5G, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging support, which is exactly similar to the Realme 9 Pro+.

To sum it up, the Realme 10 Pro gets an improved design with some incremental updates. However, the camera setup on the Realme 9 Pro seems better owing to its ultrawide angle camera.

Realme 10 Pro: Price, Availability

The Realme 10 Pro smartphone is priced at CNY1599 (approx. ₹18,500) for the 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage variant. The top variant with 12GB RAM+256GB storage comes at a price tag of CNY1899 (approx. ₹21,600). However, expect 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options in India when it debuts in India in December 2022.

