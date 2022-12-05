Realme GT Neo 5 Tipped To Arrive With 240W Fast Charging: Everything We Know So Far News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

The leaks and rumors surrounding the Realme GT Neo 3 successor have been floating around for quite some time now. The smartphone was expected to rock the Realme GT Neo 4 name earlier, but a new report suggests otherwise. Popular Chinese tipster, DCS (Digital Chat Station) has revealed via his Weibo post that the new smartphone will be called the Realme GT Neo 5.

The Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging support was the fastest-charging smartphone at launch. Although it may have lost the title to Xiaomi's 210W charging solution, it plans to reclaim it with the Realme GT Neo. DCS expects the Realme GT Neo to boast a ludicrous 240W charging support.

Following the Realme GT Neo 3, which came in two variants with 80W and 150W options, the Realme GT Neo 5 could be offered in two variants. The standard Realme GT Neo 5 with a 5000mAh dual-cell battery with model number BLP985 is expected to come with a 150W fast charging tech. The other variant could pack in a 4600mAh battery with model number BLP987 coupled with 240W fast charging support. It is rumored to juice up the smartphone from 0 to 100 percent in about nine minutes.

Realme GT Neo 5: Features (Expected)

According to previous leaks, the Realme GT Neo 5 could sport a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2160Hz PWM Dimming. The smartphone could receive a bump up in performance as it is rumored to get the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset as against the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC of the Realme GT Neo 3.

In terms of optics, the Realme GT Neo 5 could employ a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX890 or a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. Selfies and video calling duties are expected to be handled by the 16MP front-facing shooter.

If the rumors are to be believed, the Realme GT Neo 5 packs in huge upgrades in terms of display, processor, and charging over its predecessor, the GT Neo 3. If priced aggressively, the smartphone could turn out to be a volume seller for the company. Expect the smartphone to arrive in India in early 2023.

Best Mobiles in India