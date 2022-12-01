Vivo Y35 5G Listed On TENAA: Mid-Range 5G Android Smartphone Launching Soon? News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Vivo seems to be getting aggressive in the budget and mid-range Android smartphone segments. The Chinese company recently secured approval for a 5G capable smartphone from the TENAA authority of China. The device, currently codenamed V2230A, could be the Vivo Y35 5G, which appears to be a mid-range Android smartphone. Let's look at the available details about hardware, features, expected launch, and competition of the upcoming Vivo smartphone.

Vivo Y35 5G Appears On TENAA, Revealing Key Specifications

A Vivo smartphone, identified by its codename V2230A was recently approved by TENAA, a regulatory body similar to the USA's FCC. The approval suggests Vivo could soon launch the device, which is rumored to be the 5G-capable variant of the Vivo Y35 Android smartphone.

The TENAA listing may not corroborate the actual name of the Vivo phone, but it does reveal most of the key specifications. The handset appears to be powered by an unknown 5G-enabled SoC which has an octa-core CPU with a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz.

The Vivo Y35 4G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which does not support 5G services. Hence, it is likely that Vivo may have embedded the Snapdragon 690 or higher chipset that has a 5G modem.

According to the TENNA listing, the Vivo Y35 5G could launch in 4GB, 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM variants, with 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB internal storage. The Android smartphone has a 4910mAh battery. The device seems to have a dual rear camera setup consisting of 13MP and 2MP lenses. There appears to be a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y35 5G Expected Launch And Competition

The Vivo Y35 4G has a 6.58-inch 1080p IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Vivo could retain the same display in the 5G variant of the smartphone. The configurations of the Vivo's phone are standard for mid-range Android smartphones.

The TENNA listing indicates the Vivo Y35 5G supports some of the 5G bands that are common in India. This suggests Vivo could launch the smartphone in India as well. With TENAA certification secured, Vivo could soon apply for the BIS certification of the device in India.

As the chipset isn't confirmed, it would be wise not to speculate on the competition or the price. Vivo could simultaneously launch the 4G and 5G variants of the Y35 Android smartphone in the next few weeks. Hence, more details are expected to surface soon.

Best Mobiles in India