Vivo Y35 With 44W Flash Charge, 50MP Triple Cameras Launched In India: Should You Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo has been in the Indian limelight for a while now for the alleged money laundering case as well as new smartphone launches. One of the latest devices from the brand is the Vivo Y35 which packs a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 680 processor, and supports a 44W flash charge. The Vivo Y35 is available in a single model with 8GB RAM in India.

Vivo Y35 Features

The new Vivo Y35 flaunts a 6.58-inch LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the Vivo Y35 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor paired with 8GB RAM. Vivo has also included virtual RAM expansion support, bringing up to 16GB of RAM for users.

The Vivo Y35 offers 128GB of default storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. There's also a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 44W fast charging support. At the rear, the Vivo Y35 packs a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture.

The Vivo Y35 also includes a pair of 2MP cameras for bokeh and macro shots. It also packs a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. Apart from this, the new Vivo smartphone comes with the usual sensors and connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, fingerprint sensor, Face Wake, and so on.

Vivo Y35 Price In India

The Vivo Y35 price is Rs. 18,499 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model. Buyers can choose from Agate Black and Dawn Gold colors from the Vivo India e-store. The phone also has a cashback offer of Rs. 1,000 when purchased with ICICI, SBI, Kotak, and OneCard until September 30.

Should You Buy Vivo Y35 In India?

The Vivo Y35 is a decent smartphone with powerful cameras, fast charging support, and expanded RAM support. It makes a good buy for under Rs. 19,000. However, it doesn't offer 5G support. Considering that India is now 5G-ready, it would be best to consider getting a 5G phone. Moreover, many brands offer 5G phones under Rs. 20,000 - falling within the same budget.

Best Mobiles in India