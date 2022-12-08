Oppo Find N2 Foldable Smartphones Could Launch On December 14 In China News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Oppo has shared posters of its upcoming Inno Day 2022 event, scheduled for December 14 in China. It will be the brand's fourth Inno tech event and will be streamed online on Oppo's official website. The poster reads "Empowering a Better Future", which indicates that the company may unveil its new generation of foldable smartphones, the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip. The specifications and renders of these devices leaked recently. So, let's have a look at them below.

Oppo Find N2: Features (Rumored)

Rumors suggest that the Oppo Find N2 could sport a 7.1-inch AMOLED main display with 120Hz. It could be accompanied by a 5.54-inch AMOLED cover screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which also powers its chief rival, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Find N2 is rumored to get a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 32MP telephoto shooter. The 32MP camera on the cover screen is expected to handle the selfies and video calling needs. The image output from the cameras will be enhanced by Oppo's much-famed MariSilicon X NPU chip.

The Oppo Find N2 is expected to be powered by a 4,520 mAh battery under its hood coupled with 66W fast charging support. The smartphone may run on ColorOS 13 skin based on Android 13 OS out-of-the-box.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Features (Rumored)

While there have been zero sightings of the Find N2, the Oppo Find N2 Flip's hands-on video and render were leaked recently, revealing its design completely. Being a flagship foldable device, it will come with a premium metal and glass construction. It sports a huge vertical or portrait-style cover screen, which is rumored to be a 3.3-3.4-inch OLED panel. The video also reveals that it will get an almost non-existent display crease.

As for the specifications, it could get a large 6.8-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of over 1500 nits. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000/9000+ processor. However, don't rule out the possibility of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Some reports suggest that it could get a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, while some expect it to come with a tried and tested 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. The 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide sensor would complete its dual camera setup. The Find N2 Flip could be powered by a 4,300mAh battery coupled with a 45W fast charging tech.

Unlike the original Oppo Find N, which wasn't released in the Indian market, the new Oppo Find N2 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip are expected to arrive in the country. Oppo may bring the devices to India to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z foldable devices in early 2023.

Best Mobiles in India