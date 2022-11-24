Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Launched: Better Than Reno 8 Pro+? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Oppo has added its new Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ smartphone to its portfolio in China. The smartphone comes with a new design, more performance, and an improved set of cameras over its predecessor, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+. Let's have a detailed look at its specifications and how it compares with its predecessor, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro+.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+: Features, Specifications

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ ditches the unibody design and comes with a camera island at the rear. It gets a premium metal and glass construction and a thickness of just 7.99mm. The smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, 10-bit colors, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 2160Hz PWM dimming.

As expected, the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ makes use of the older generation Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and not the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. However, it is no slouch as it has already been tested in devices such as the iQOO 9T, OnePlus 10T, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, and others. The device is equipped with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Reno 9 Pro+ comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP mono lens. Additionally, it gets a MariSilicon chip for enhanced imaging solutions. The rear camera can shoot videos up to 4k resolution at 60fps. For selfie addicts, it comes with a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor housed in a centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout on the display.

Some other notable features of the device include dual SIM, 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, dual-frequency GPS, IR Blaster, stereo speaker, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is powered by a 4,700mAh battery under its hood coupled with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+: Price, Availability

The Reno 9 Pro+ is priced at CNY3,999 (approx. ₹45,700) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant comes at a price tag of CNY4,399 (approx. ₹50,250). It comes in gold, green, and black color options.

Is It Worth The Upgrade Over The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+?

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ comes with a new design. It gets a significant performance bump owing to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 compared to the Dimensity 8100-Max of the Reno 8 Pro+. The primary camera is now optically stabilized and it gains the wireless charging feature that was missing earlier. It seems like an exciting product and can take on the likes of the iQOO 9T and OnePlus 10T in the market.

