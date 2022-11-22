Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Chipset Confirmed: Won't Get The Latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Oppo will be introducing its latest Oppo Reno 9 series of smartphones soon in its home country, China. But, ahead of the launch, the company has released a couple of posters confirming the Reno Pro+ device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood and not the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Let's have a look at its other confirmed features.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+: Confirmed Specifications

The posters reveal that the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is built on TSMC's 4nm process. This could be a dampener for those expecting it to get the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. However, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is no slouch and is a huge upgrade over the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max of the Reno 8 Pro+. The chipset is currently doing duty in devices such as the iQOO 9T, OnePlus 10T, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, and a few others and is a very potent processor for hardcore gaming.

Other posters of the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ reveal support for 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, and ColorOS 13.

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+: Expected Features

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ is expected to sport a 6.7-inch curved 10-bit OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM Dimming. The curved screen and the fact that it's sporting Qualcomm's top-tier processor, suggest that Oppo will be positioning it as a premium product to challenge the likes of the OnePlus 10T and the iQOO 9T.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup. It could get a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP depth/macro sensor. The device could boast an improved MariSilicon Chip for enhanced image processing.

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ rumored to get an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 512GB memory storage, and a USB Type-C port. It will be backed with a 4700mAh battery under the hood coupled with 80W fast charging support.

