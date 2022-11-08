Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Gets ₹5,000 Discount on Flipkart; Should You Buy? News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

The recently launched Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has received a price drop of ₹5,000 on the e-commerce portal Flipkart. You will be able to get both variants of the smartphone at a discounted price. If you were looking forward to buying Motorola smartphones, then this is the right time to buy one.

Notably, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was launched with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM for ₹59,999, which is now available for ₹54,999. Recently, the company unveiled the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant for ₹64,999 and it can be purchased for ₹59,999. Let's take a look at the specs of the smartphone and the reasons to buy or skip this smartphone.

Moto Edge 30 Ultra Specifications

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra bestows a 6.67-inch FHD+ curved pOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor. Under its hood, the Motorola smartphone makes use of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC teamed up with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The device runs Android 12 OS topped with an Android 13 update.

For imaging, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra comes with a triple-camera setup with a 200MP Samsung HP1 primary sensor, a 50MP secondary wide-angle lens, and a 12MP tertiary telephoto lens. At the front, it houses a 60MP selfie camera sensor. Connectivity aspects include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. A 4,610 mAh battery powers the smartphone with 125W fast charging, 50W fast wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging.

Should You Buy Moto Edge 30 Ultra

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra is a premium smartphone and carries the credit of being the first smartphone in India to feature a 200MP camera sensor. In addition to clicking photos with impressive details and colors, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra comes with a 144Hz display, making it ideal for media consumption.

If you are looking for a premium Android smartphone, then the Moto Edge 30 Ultra is one of the best ones you can consider buying. However, the company is gearing up to launch its potential successor, the Edge 40 (X40 globally), which might take a few more months to go official with some notable improvements.

