Lenovo Exec Confirms Moto X40 Specs; Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, LPDDR5X RAM Incoming
Moto X40 has been the talk of the town, especially since Lenovo executive Chen Jin teased the device. It's now believed the upcoming Moto X40 might be the first phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The executive has once again confirmed a few more details of the upcoming Motorola flagship. Will this be one of the most powerful phones from the brand?
The upcoming Moto X40 will be the successor to the Lenovo Edge X30 series, which was the first smartphone to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Now, the brand has ramped up its performance once again, racing ahead to become the first company to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
Lenovo Exec Teased Moto X40
A few days back, Chen Jin, the General Manager at Lenovo China Mobile teased the Moto X40. The executive has once again taken to Weibo to share a few important specs of the upcoming Motorola phone.
"The combination of the new flagship platform and LPDDR5X, the running score is really awesome..." Jin's post read (via). This suggests the upcoming Moto X40 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with the advanced LPDDR5X RAM. One can expect up to 12GB of RAM support for the Motorola device. This also makes the upcoming Motorola smartphone quite a powerful one.
Moto X40 Features: What to Expect?
The alleged Moto X40 was also spotted on TENNA, revealing its design details. From the looks of it, the new Motorola phone is stylishly designed, giving it a rich look and feel. The curved edges, punch-hole display, and other elements will make this device a premium flagship.
Besides, the Moto X40 was also spotted on the Chinese 3C website. Here, the alleged Motorola smartphone was confirmed to feature 68W fast charging support. To recall, the Moto X30 Pro launched with 120W fast charging support. One can expect higher fast charging tech on the X40's Pro variant as well.
It looks like Motorola is leading the race to become the first flagship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Devices from Xiaomi and Vivo are also lined up for launch in the coming weeks. More details of all the upcoming flagships are expected to surface in the coming days.
