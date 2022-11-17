Oppo Reno 9 5G Design, Launch Details Out: Worthy Upgrade Over Its Predecessor? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Oppo has finally put the leaks and rumors about its upcoming Oppo 9 series to rest by revealing its design and launch date. The company has confirmed that the series will comprise the standard Oppo Reno 9 5G, Oppo Reno 9 Pro, and the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ smartphones. They are slated to launch on November 24, 2022, in China. The vanilla Oppo Reno 9 5G in the lineup will replace the Oppo Reno 8 5G in the market. Let's have a look at the changes it would bring to the table.

How's The Oppo Reno 9 5G Compared To The Oppo Reno 8 5G?

Oppo has shared multiple posters of the Oppo Reno 9 5G smartphone completely revealing its design from all angles. The Oppo Reno 8 5G was positioned as a premium mid-range device and the Oppo Reno 9 5G will take it a notch higher. Going by the images, it flaunts a more premium design with the addition of a curved display as opposed to the flat display of its predecessor. The thick bezels make way for very slim and uniform bezels all around the screen.

The Oppo Reno 8 5G was already a slim phone with a 7.7mm thickness. But, the Oppo Reno 9 5G is said to be even slimmer with just a 7.19mm thickness and 171 grams weight. Leaked specifications of the device suggest that it could boast a large 6.7-inch curved 10-bit OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2160Hz PWM dimming. In comparison, the Oppo Reno 8 5G came with a flat AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, the Oppo Reno 9 5G is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset as against the Dimensity 1300 SoC of the Oppo Reno 8 5G. So, users can expect a similar performance if not better. The handset could be equipped with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal memory.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno 9 5G might get a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth/macro sensor. Oppo has indulged in cost-cutting as it has dropped the ultrawide sensor in this iteration. At the front, there's a centrally placed punch-hole camera cutout on the display for the selfie sensor.

Rumors suggest that the smartphone could get an in-display fingerprint sensor. It might be powered by a 4500mAh battery under its hood, coupled with a 67W fast charger. In all likelihood, it will run on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. Expect the smartphone to go official in India after the China launch.

Best Mobiles in India