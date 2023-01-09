Just In
Realme 10 India Launch Today: Where To Watch, Expected Specifications, Features
Realme launched its Realme 10 Pro series of Android smartphones last year. However, the Chinese company didn't announce the Realme 10 smartphone, which will launch today. After the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro+, the Realme 10 is the third model in the series, which, as the name suggests, is the entry-level or vanilla variant. Let's look at all available details of the standard edition of the Realme 10 series.
Realme 10 India Launch Today
Realme has scheduled an event today to launch the third variant in the Realme 10 lineup of Android smartphones, dubbed the Realme 10. The smartphone will launch in India today, January 9th, 2023 at 12:30 PM (IST).
The Realme 10 launch event will be live-streamed on the Realme India website, the brand's official social media handles, and YouTube. Click on the YouTube video below to watch the event.
The Realme 10 is packed with features such as a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, and a 5000mAh battery.
Realme 10 Expected Specifications, Features
After Realme launched the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro+, a microsite on Flipkart started teasing the Realme 10 Android smartphone. The Realme 10 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which is based on a 6nm fabrication process. It is a capable, mid-range, gaming chipset, but lacks 5G connectivity.
Apart from the chipset, the Realme 10 is expected to flaunt Realme's new design language with a flat rear panel and almost flush-fitted circular camera rings. The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate, which the Flipkart microsite has confirmed.
The MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, powering the Realme 10 is coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone should run Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 skin out-of-the-box.
The Realme 10 features a dual camera setup on the back, headlined by a 50MP main camera, which is accompanied by a 2MP B&W portrait camera. There's a 16MP camera on the front for selfies, video calls and face unlock that will be housed in a hole-punch cutout at the front.
The Realme 10 should have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone should have a dual SIM tray, a microSD card slot, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Realme 10 should be offered in Clash White and Rush Black color options.
