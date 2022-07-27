Infinix Smart 6 Plus, Another Budget Smartphone To Arrive On July 29

It looks like Infinix, a brand under Transsion Holdings is on a launch spree as it is gearing up the rollout of new smartphones from time to time. Earlier this year, the company launched a budget smartphone - the Infinix Smart 6 in India. Now, it looks like the company is in plans to launch its sequel - the Infinix Smart 6 Plus.

As per a Flipkart listing, the company will launch the new Infinix Smart 6 Plus smartphone, another budget smartphone from its stable in India. The Flipkart microsite for the upcoming smartphone went live and it revealed the launch date and key specs of the device, Going by the same, the Infinix Smart 6 Plus will be launched in India on July 29 and will be up for sale exclusively via the e-commerce portal.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus Flipkart Listing

The listing on Flipkart has revealed the Infinix Smart 6 Plus' design and key specifications. Going by the same, the smartphone will arrive with a waterdrop notch and dual front flashes positioned at the corners of the display. At the rear, it looks like the smartphone from Infinix will feature dual cameras at the rear fitted within a rectangular camera module. The other aspect revealed by the listing is a fingerprint sensor at the rear, which is dated now.

When it comes to specifications, the microsite shows that the Infinix Smart 6 Plus could feature a large 6.82-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera sensor. The hardware aspects that have been revealed include a 5000mAh battery, up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 64GB of storage space. It is also said that the smartphone will support up to 3GB of virtual RAM.

As of now, there is no word regarding the processor and camera of the Infinix Smart 6 Plus. As it is tipped to be a budget smartphone, the device is likely to be priced around Rs. 10,000.

