iOS 16.0.2 Released: Will It Fix Camera Shake and Blurry Photo Issue?

By
Advertisement

Apple has released another minor software update for iPhones running on iOS 16, which includes the latest iPhone 14 series of smartphones. The iOS 16.2 update claims to fix camera vibration and blurry photo issues on the iPhone 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. Similarly, it also patches the "display may appear completely black during the device setup" issue.

Further, the iOS 16.0.2 update also takes care of a few other minor bugs that made the copy-and-paste prompt appear more than once. Besides, the latest iOS version has also resolved an unresponsive touch input issue on the iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11.

The update is around 250MB in size (for those who are already running on iOS 16 or iOS 16.0.1). Make sure that your iPhone has at least 70 percent charge and is connected to a stable wireless network for a seamless iOS 16.0.2 update process.

Should You Update Your iPhone?

Yes, we always recommend our readers install the latest available version of iOS on their iPhones. This ensures that your device is safe, and secure, and performs normal day-to-day activities without any issues in most cases. However, there are also incidents where a software update could brick a device rather than fix it.

As per the user reports, iOS 16.0.2 seems to have fixed the camera vibration and blurry photos issue while using apps like TikTok on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. On top of that, it also looks like a stable update, so users should be able to install the same even on their daily drivers.

Advertisement
More IOS News

This Sub-5K Smartwatch Has 125 Sports Modes & 4-Satellite GPS System

Is Your Instagram Account Hacked? Here’s How To Restore It

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Could Ship With Exynos 2300 In Select Markets

Android 13 Update Roadmap For Realme Smartphones; Check Details

YouTube Ads To Get Even More Annoying; Service Testing 5 Unskippable Ads Model

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Review: Adventure-Ready With Some Notable Upgrades

Google Photos Update Brings New Effects, Collage Editor & Redesigned Look For Memories

iOS 16.1 Update Adds Battery Percentage Indicator To More iPhones

ISRO’s Gaganyaan Space Mission 2024: Total Cost, Benefits & Objective

Apple iPhone 14 Plus Might Have Already Lost To iPhone 13 Mini; Find Out Why

Kodak Unveils Affordable QLED Smart TVs With Google TV; Key Specs & Price

Dyson Air Purifier Cool Formaldehyde (TP09) Review: Unparalleled Performance At A Cost
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: iOS News Smartphones iPhones
Published On September 23, 2022
Read more...