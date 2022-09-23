iOS 16.0.2 Released: Will It Fix Camera Shake and Blurry Photo Issue?

Apple has released another minor software update for iPhones running on iOS 16, which includes the latest iPhone 14 series of smartphones. The iOS 16.2 update claims to fix camera vibration and blurry photo issues on the iPhone 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. Similarly, it also patches the "display may appear completely black during the device setup" issue.

Further, the iOS 16.0.2 update also takes care of a few other minor bugs that made the copy-and-paste prompt appear more than once. Besides, the latest iOS version has also resolved an unresponsive touch input issue on the iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11.

The update is around 250MB in size (for those who are already running on iOS 16 or iOS 16.0.1). Make sure that your iPhone has at least 70 percent charge and is connected to a stable wireless network for a seamless iOS 16.0.2 update process.

Should You Update Your iPhone?

Yes, we always recommend our readers install the latest available version of iOS on their iPhones. This ensures that your device is safe, and secure, and performs normal day-to-day activities without any issues in most cases. However, there are also incidents where a software update could brick a device rather than fix it.

As per the user reports, iOS 16.0.2 seems to have fixed the camera vibration and blurry photos issue while using apps like TikTok on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. On top of that, it also looks like a stable update, so users should be able to install the same even on their daily drivers.