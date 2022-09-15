iOS 16.1 Update Adds Battery Percentage Indicator To More iPhones

With the iOS 16 update, Apple finally added an option to enable a battery percentage indicator on the select iPhone models with a notch. However, a few models like the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, and the iPhone XR were missing from the list.

With the iOS 16.1 beta release, Apple has now enabled the battery percentage indicator on all the aforementioned iPhones. While iOS 16.1 is currently in the beta stage, the update will soon be available for all the supported models, which enables users to activate the battery percentage indicator on some of the left-out iPhone models.

iOS Battery Indicator Is Not Perfect

While it is a welcome move from Apple to finally include a charge percentage indicator within the battery icon, it is definitely not the most accurate battery percentage indicator. For one, it shows the battery in white and suddenly changes to red color when the battery percentage goes below 21 percent.

To enable the same, make sure that your iPhone is running on iOS 16. Go to settings > battery and enable battery percentage toggle. You can also check out our video on how you can enable the battery percentage indicator on iPhones running on the latest iOS 16 or the newer version of the operating system.

With the latest iOS 16.1 update, almost all the modern iPhones with a notch will now support a battery percentage indicator. Here is the list of phones that supports battery percentage indicator.

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 mini

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

