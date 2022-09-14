iOS 16 Brings Back Battery Percentage Indicator; Will It Work on Your iPhone? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

iOS 16's public release has brought back a feature that Apple ditched a few years ago -- the battery percentage indicator. Unfortunately, the company has confirmed that users of older generation iPhones will miss out on the ability to see the battery percentage directly in the status bar. As of now, Apple has not provided additional information on why these older generation iPhones won't have this basic feature, which was long-awaited by users.

Apple Brings Back Battery Percentage Icon

In the updated support document spotted by MacRumors, Apple claims that the new battery percentage display is not available on a slew of models, including the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 13 mini.

Initially, Apple added the battery percentage display icon in the beta version of iOS 16 this summer. On installing iOS 16 on an iPhone with the Face ID tech, users can tweak the settings to make the battery percentage appear in the status bar. This toggle can be found within the Battery section under Settings.

It lets users see their phone's battery percentage directly in the status bar without having to swipe down into the Control Center. The percentage appears in the top right corner. However, if you are using any of the models mentioned above, then you will not find the toggle on your phone.

With the launch of the iPhone X, the tenth-anniversary edition of the iPhone, with a notch, users have been asking Apple to make it easier to know the battery percentage in the status bar. Though the feature has made a comeback, the recent implementation that leaves out older models has proven to be controversial.

Notably, the new icon in the status bar includes the battery percentage within the icon rather than towards the left of the battery icon. The white battery icon will remain completely filled until the battery percentage drops to 20% or lower. At this point, one-fifth of the icon turns red and the rest of the battery icon will turn translucent.

These iPhones Will Show Battery Percentage Icon

Having said that, a few models do not show this new feature rolled out by iOS 16, here are the iPhone models that will support the new battery percentage indicator. These include iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the newly launched iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

