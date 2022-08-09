iOS 16 Beta 5 Update Made iPhone Users Go Crazy News oi-Vivek

Do you own an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 13? Then Apple just added one prominent feature with the latest iOS 16 Beta 5 update. After so many years, Apple is finally showing the battery percent on the actual battery icon itself. However, the feature is currently limited to large-screen iPhones.

With the iOS 16 Beta 5 update, users can now enable battery percentage level from the settings menu. As of now, this feature is available for eligible iPhone models such as the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Despite having the same hardware, small-screen iPhone models like the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 13 mini haven't gotten this feature. Will Apple enable the same in the future iOS 16 version? We don't think so.

iOS 16 Features

Apple has introduced several new features with the iOS 16, including a customizable lock screen, which allows users to place first-party and third-party widgets directly on the lock screen. Similarly, it also supports dynamic wallpaper, where, the digital clock will automatically adjust as per the color and the theme of the wallpaper.

How To Enable Battery Percentage On iPhone?

As of now, this feature is available on the 5th beta version of iOS 16. Users who have updated their iPhone can go to Settings > Battery > Battery Percentage to enable battery percentage on modern Apple iPhones such as the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 series.

Again, we do not suggest anyone install the iOS 16 beta, as it does have a lot of bugs that could interfere with the overall functionality of the smartphone. Only install the iOS 16 beta 5 on your non-primary device, as the beta update can even break some of the major functions of the Apple iPhone and make it unusable.

