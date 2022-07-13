iOS 16 Beta Goes Public: Does Your iPhone Supports?

Apple has released the first public beta version of iOS 16 for supported iPhone models. While the latest build of iOS 16 is slightly more stable than the developer version of iOS 16, it is not yet ready for prime-time usage. Hence, the update is called the iOS 16 public beta.

What Is iOS 16 Public Beta?

As the name suggests, it is still an early version of iOS 16. However, it is now available for the general public. Unlike the iOS 16 beta 3, which is only available for those who have an Apple developer account, the iOS 16 Public beta is available for everyone with an Apple ID and an eligible device.

iOS 16 Public Beta Supported Devices

Just like the iOS 16 developers beta, the iOS 16 public beta is available for iPhone 8 and newer smartphones. However, some of the new features on the iOS 16 are limited to the recent models such as the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 13 series of smartphones.

How To Download iOS 16 Public Beta?

To install the iOS 16 public betas on supported devices, go to https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/ and sign-up for the same using the Apple ID that you are using on your iPhone or iPad. Do note that, while you won't lose any data while testing the public beta, all the user data will be lost when rolling back to the stable version.

Does Installing iOS 16 Public Beta Voids Warranty?

No, installing the iOS 16 public betas will not void your device warranty. However, as this is still a beta build, the software might have some issues that could interfere with normal day-to-day usage. If you are fine with that, then you can install the iOS 16 public beta without worrying about anything.

Also note that, even after the official release of iOS 16, the company will continue to push beta builds. To stop the same, you have to come out of the Apple beta software program and then install the latest stable version of iOS on your Apple iPhone.

