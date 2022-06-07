iOS 16 Announced: Features, Supported Devices, And More From WWDC22 News oi-Vivek

At WWDC 2022 keynote Apple officially announced iOS 16, which will be available by the end of this year for an entire range of iPhones including the latest iPhone 13 series of smartphones. Here are some of the highlights of iOS 16 which now offers more customization options than ever before.

iOS 16 Lockscreen Update

The major difference between iOS 15 and iOS 16 is the lock screen. The new lock screen on iOS 16 gets a new clock widget along with a few more updates such as weather status, and custom wallpapers. Pressing and holding the lock screen will open the customization menu on iOS 16.

iOS 16 also supports various first-party and third-party widgets on the lock screen. Users can also access the wallpaper gallery from the lock screen. On top of that, there is also a photo shuffle option, which automatically shuffles the photos throughout the day.

When you set a select wallpaper, the wallpaper will smoothly transition into the home screen when the iPhone is unlocked. iOS 16 also gets a new notification. Notifications on iOS 16 support live activities to offer track live updates from a sports activity or tracking a uber cab. Lastly, the lock screen also now shows large screen album art on the home screen.

The lock screen wallpapers can also be paired to focus, and depending on the mode, the wallpaper and widgets will automatically change.

iOS 16 Messages Update

Users can edit or delete a recently sent message on the Apple Message app. Share with You API will soon be available for developers which is said to make it a more interactive messaging experience. Messages also get built-in support for SharePlay with both first-party and third-party apps.

Apple also improves the dictation experience on the messaging app. Users can now switch between typing and dictating with ease. There is also a new Home app and a new Car Play app.

iOS 16 Wallet Update

With iOS 16, users can now share keys even on third-party apps such as WhatsApp. Apple Pay also gets an update including the recently announced tap-to-pay support. Apple Pay later will let users split the cost into four equal payments with zero interest cost.

iOS 16 Maps Update

Apple Maps improved in 11 more countries with plenty of details on select places and locations. Apple Maps with the iOS 16 update is getting multi-stop routing, and while driving users can ask Siri to make a new stop. Again, most of these features will not be available in India and are limited to the US.

iOS 16 Additional Update

Along with these new updates, iOS 16 also gets a new and improved news app and there is also a new photos app, which will now help family members to share photos with friends and family with ease. There is also a new update for children's iPhone usage. iOS 16 also gets a new safety check feature to help users stop sharing information to prevent crimes.

iOS 16 Supported Devices

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 13 mini

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple iPhone SE 2022

Best Mobiles in India