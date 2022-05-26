iOS 16 Update: List Of Compatible iPhone Models, Features & More Features oi-Akshay Kumar

Apple is all set to introduce the next iteration of its mobile operating system i.e. iOS 16 at the WWDC 2022 developer conference. The new OS version will be revealed alongside the watchOS 9, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, and the tvOS 16. The iOS 16 will be a major update with significant system-wide improvements, apart from enhancements across several categories.

The iOS 16 update will be available for all iPhone models launched after the iPhone 7 series. So, here we have mentioned the list of the iPhone models compatible with the iOS 16 version.

iOS 16 Compatible iPhone Models

According to the latest reports, the iOS 16 update will be compatible with the iPhone models listed below.

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to be introduced at some point in September this year. These will be running the upcoming iOS 16 version out of the box. The iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the first-gen iPhone SE will not be getting the iOS 16 update.

iOS 16 Update Will Bring A Handful Of New Features

The iOS 16 update will be arriving with a handful of new features. The new OS is said to offer redesigned icons for most of the proprietary applications. The OS will be bringing interactive widgets for multiple apps such as music, stopwatch, flashlight, Apple TV, and more. The users can also expect an updated notification system alongside other key upgrades.

The iPhone camera has seen significant improvements in the past few years, with more lenses being included onboard. So the camera app of the iOS is expected to receive a major overhaul with the iOS 16 version. The new OS is also expected to borrow the QuickNote feature from iPadOS 15 and macOS 12 Monterey. iOS 16 could also come with upgraded augmented reality and virtual reality capabilities.

Other rumored features in the iOS 16 include new native Apple apps, a revamped Health app, emergency satellite features, car crash detection, a buy now pay later feature for Apple Pay, and more. We will have the complete details in a couple of weeks at the WWDC 2022 event.

iOS 16 Beta Testing, Release Timeline

Apple is expected to release the first developer beta release of iOS 16 soon after the unveiling on June 6. The first public beta version of the new Apple mobile OS is rumored to be available in the first or second week of July, alongside the third developer beta version. Following the months of testing in beta, the stable version of iOS 16 is expected to be released to compatible devices at some point in September.

In related news, Apple rolled out the iOS 15.5 update last week. The update was released for all the iPhone models that were released after the iPhone 6s. The new firmware brought improvements to Apple Cash and Apple Podcasts, apart from several bug fixes and more.

