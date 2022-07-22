iPhone 11 Available Under Rs. 40,000; Heres How

The online retailers Flipkart and Amazon India are gearing up to provide attractive discounts and offers for their buyers. During this sale, you can grab many smartphones at the lowest possible price. As a part of the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale, then you can grab the iPhone 11 at the lowest possible price ever. Well, the iPhone 11 can be purchased for under Rs. 40,000 during the sale.

Apple iPhones 11 Discount

Probably, this is one of the best deals you can get during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Going by the discount sale, you can get the iPhone 11 64GB variant black variant for as low as Rs. 39,999. Notably, this includes an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on using select bank cards. Without the discount, the iPhone 11 is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 42,999.

Detailing the bank offers, you are eligible to get a Rs. 2,000 discount on using an RBL Bank credit or debit card, Kotak Bank credit or debit card or Citibank credit or debit card for the purchase. Besides this, Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 17,000 but the exact value depends on the smartphone you are planning to trade in. With this, the effective price of the iPhone 11 will drop further.

Do keep in mind that this offer is applicable only on the 64GB, black model of the iPhone 11. If you choose other color variants, these are listed at Rs. 46,999. Likewise, if you opt for the 128GB variant, then you need to pay Rs. 51,999 for it.

Limited Period Offer

This offer on the iPhone 11 wherein you can get it for under Rs. 40,000 is applicable only for Flipkart Plus members. The Big Saving Days Sale will be hosted from July 23 midnight to July 27.

In addition, Flipkart is also providing discounts on iPhone 12, which lets buyers get their hands on the device for as low as Rs. 51,999 alongside bank discounts. If you choose to exchange an old smartphone, then the cost of the iPhone 12 will drop further based on the device you are trading in.

