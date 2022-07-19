Just In
- 4 hrs ago Google Pixel 6a India Launch Likely Tipped For July 21
- 8 hrs ago Dizo Watch D Sharp Smartwatch, Dizo Wireless Active Neckband Earphones Launched; Price & Specs
- 8 hrs ago AOC 24G2U 24-Inch Gaming Monitor Review: Good For The Price
- 9 hrs ago Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Smartphones: Best Alternatives Under Rs. 35,000 To Buy In India
Don't Miss
- Sports Three clubs linked with Liverpool outcast Ben Davies
- Movies Kareena Kapoor Khan Puts Pregnancy Rumours To Rest; Says 'It's The Pasta And Wine'
- News Twitter, Elon Musk head to October trial over USD 44 billion deal
- Finance Indian Gold Rates Quoted Around 3 Months Low, Good Investment? Check Gold Rates
- Education Window opens on July 20th for correction in the CUET PG application
- Automobiles Kia India Achieves 5 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
- Travel Angel falls: Where Clouds Take A Shower
- Lifestyle Andal Jayanti 2022: Date, Rituals, Bhog, Legend, History And Significance
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discounts On Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, Smartwatches, And More
The e-commerce portal Flipkart has announced the Big Saving Days Sale that will happen later this month. The sale will be hosted between July 23 and July 27 and buyers will get attractive deals and offers on a slew of products, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and more.
Flipkart Plus customers are to get early offers and deals. Also, there will be fresh deals hosted at 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM during the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. The company has teamed up with banking partners, including Axis Bank, RBL Bank, Citibank, and Kotak Bank to get an instant discount of 10% on the purchase.
Let's take a look at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale offers you can avail from here.
Discounts On Best Selling Smartphones
Already, Flipkart has teased the offers that buyers can get on the Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Moto G31, and iPhone 11. It has been teased that more deals will be revealed in the coming days as the sale date nears. Soon, offers on Oppo, Vivo, and Apple devices among others will be available at a discount.
Up To 80% Off On Electronics Devices
If you want electronic devices such as mouse, routers, keyboards, and more, then you can get up to 80% offer on these devices during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Furthermore, there will be other discounts as well from partner banks.
Up To 70% Off On TVs And Appliances
Are you looking for TVs and appliances for your home? Well, you can purchase kitchen appliances starting from Rs. 299, air conditioners at up to 55%, Ultra HD 4K Smart TVs starting from Rs. 20,749, and fans and air coolers from Rs. 999.
Up To 45% Off On Tablets
Tablets are still among the bestselling devices as these are ideal for many purposes. You can buy tablets from Lenovo, Realme, Motorola, Apple, and Samsung among others at up to a 45% discount.
Up To 45% Off On Headphones And Speakers
Headphones are used by many people and come in many forms - in-ear, over-the-ear, TWS, and neckband styles. You can get these products at a maximum discount of 45%. Also, there will be speakers on sale that can accentuate the looks of your home.
Up To 65% Off On Smartwatches
Smartwatches and fitness bands are a rage these days. Buyers can get them at a discount of up to 65%. You can purchase them at lucrative offers and keep your health and wellness on track.
Up To 65% Off On True Wireless Earbuds
TWS earbuds are used commonly by many users due to the convenience offered by these products. You can get these TWS earbuds at up to 65% off before the offers from partner banks.
Up To 40% Off On Laptops and Desktops
Laptops and desktops are available at lucrative discounts and offers of up to 40%. This Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale will be a great deal for buyers looking out for laptops or desktops.
Up To 70% Off On Printers
Printers are used commonly by many users in their homes for numerous purchases. You can get printers from various brands, including HP, Epson, etc. at up to a whopping discount of 70%.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086