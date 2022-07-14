Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discount Offers On Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphones under Rs. 15,000 is a popular segment in India. Many price-conscious buyers in India prefer this range, and many brands have released sleuth of products for the same. Now, the Flipkart Electronics Sale is offering a huge discount on smartphones under Rs. 15,000 in India. This includes smartphones from top brands like Realme, Redmi, Poco, Motorola, and so on. Here's all you need to know about the Flipkart Electronics Sale.

The Flipkart Electronics Sale is offering many Motorola phones at a discount. For instance, the Moto G42 is priced at just Rs. 13,999. Buyers can also check out the Moto G60 and Moto G31 under Rs. 15,000. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy F23 is available for just Rs. 14,999 with 5G support.

Speaking of Samsung phones, the Flipkart Electronics Sale is offering the Samsung Galaxy F22 and Galaxy F12 also at a discount. Buyers can also explore options from Realme. The list includes Realme C35, Realme Narzo 50A, and Realme Narzo 50. Also, the Micromax IN Note 2 is available for just Rs. 13,499.

The Flipkart Electronics Sale is also offering many Xiaomi phones at a discount. For instance, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is available for just Rs. 14,999 after a 25 percent discount. The Redmi Note 10T 5G and the Redmi Note 10S are available for Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. All of these make a great deal at the Flipkart Electronics Sale.

MOTOROLA G42 (Atlantic Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (17% off) MOTOROLA G4 is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale. Realme C35 (Glowing Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (14% off) Realme C35 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale. SAMSUNG Galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (37% off) Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is available at 37% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale. REDMI Note 10T 5G (Graphite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (26% off) REDMI Note 10T 5G is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale. REDMI Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (21% off) REDMI Note 10S is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale. POCO M4 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (25% off) POCO M4 Pro 5G is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale. MOTOROLA G60 (Moonless, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 31% off MOTOROLA G60 is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale. SAMSUNG Galaxy F22 (Denim Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 26% off SAMSUNG Galaxy F22 is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale. Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Green, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 10% off Realme Narzo 50A is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale. SAMSUNG Galaxy F12 (Sky Blue, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 10% off SAMSUNG Galaxy F12 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale. MOTOROLA G31 (Baby Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs.13,999 25% off MOTOROLA g31 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale. Micromax IN Note 2 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 25% off Micromax IN Note 2 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale. Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs.15,999 9% off Realme Narzo 30 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

