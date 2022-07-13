For Quick Alerts
Best 108MP Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 To Buy In India
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
The mid-range has witnessed a lot of upgrades, as new and more advanced smartphones continue to embrace the category. The most sought after aspect in this segment is the camera setup, and have companies have successfully addressed this. After equipping the devices with 48MP, and then 64MP sensors, the mid-range segment has now seen phones with 108MP as well.
We have compiled a list of smartphones that come packed with 108MP camera and are the best ones to buy in the segment. Let's dive into the details starightaway.
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Price: Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme 9
Price: Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Moto G60
Price: Rs. 15,689
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 15W Turbo Charging
- 6,000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
Price: Rs. 17,499
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP telemacro camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio
- Water resistant (IP53)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,020 mAh (Typical) battery
