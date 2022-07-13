Best 108MP Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

The mid-range has witnessed a lot of upgrades, as new and more advanced smartphones continue to embrace the category. The most sought after aspect in this segment is the camera setup, and have companies have successfully addressed this. After equipping the devices with 48MP, and then 64MP sensors, the mid-range segment has now seen phones with 108MP as well.

We have compiled a list of smartphones that come packed with 108MP camera and are the best ones to buy in the segment. Let's dive into the details starightaway.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme 9 Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Moto G60 Price: Rs. 15,689

Key Specs 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

15W Turbo Charging

6,000 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Price: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP telemacro camera

16MP front-facing camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio

Water resistant (IP53)

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,020 mAh (Typical) battery

