iPhone 14 Could Launch On September 6th Along With Apple Watch Series 8

Several reports are now suggesting that the iPhone 14 launch could be delayed. However, a new report now suggests that the iPhone 14 series could launch sooner than we expected. According to Max Winebach, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series of smartphones along with the Apple Watch Series 8 and the 10th Gen iPad on the 6th of September.

Some reports are also suggesting that the iPhone 14 launch could be delayed due to the tension between China-Taiwan-US. It is also said that Apple is also planning to ramp up the production of iPhone 14 in India from day one to ensure steady availability of the various Apple iPhone 14 models such as the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max.

iPhone 14 Will Go On Sale On the 16th of September

If Apple officially launches the iPhone 14 series on the 6th of September, the smartphones will go on sale in India and across the world starting 16th of September after 10 days of the official launch. Along with the iPhone 14 series, devices like the Apple Watch Series 8 and the 10th Gen Apple iPad will also be available for purchase.

Will They Cost More?

As per the recent speculations, the iPhone 14 is expected to cost similar to the iPhone 13. In India, given the company is now manufacturing the iPhone 14 here, it would cost similar or Apple could also launch the iPhone 14 at a slightly lower price when compared to the launch price of the iPhone 13.

The Apple iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are said to be powered by the A15 Bionic, while the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with the more powerful A16 Bionic chip with LPDDR5 RAM.

Given the current political situations across the globe, Apple's supply chain could take a slight hit. However, the brand would have made plenty of backup plans to ensure a steady supply of new iPhones for the festive seasons of 2022.

