iPhone 14 Might Launch At Same Price As iPhone 13

The iPhone 14 lineup is all set to be launched in September and is likely to comprise four models without the Mini variant. Having said that, it is known that the standard iPhone 14 will be the base variant in the lineup. Now, there are some speculations regarding the pricing of this device.

iPhone 14 To Retail Same Price As iPhone 13

As per a post on a South Korean blog, it is suggested that the iPhone 14 base model will be priced the same as that of iPhone 13, which costs $799. The blog notes that Apple will not increase the price of the entry-level variant of the iPhone 14 in the upcoming lineup.

As per a tipster, this move is aimed at boosting the sales of the device. The tipster goes on to state that the global smartphone market has witnessed a squeeze and notes that Apple is adjusting to the situation. The source of this information is said to be a major financial institution in the US.

The device is likely to be launched soon and the cost of the base variant was reportedly decided by the management level. Apple has continuously witnessed an increase in production costs and supply chain disruptions. As of now, there is no way to verify the rumored claims and an official confirmation is awaited. However, Apple is known for maintaining a strong policy of tracking down tipsters who sell its trade secrets.

Apple iPhone 14 Price: What To Expect?

As per reports, the iPhone 14 will flaunt a 6.1-inch display as seen on its predecessor, the iPhone 13. If the iPhone 14 is priced the same as the iPhone 13, then the other models in the lineup, then it will cost $799. The Pro models in the lineup - iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are likely to arrive with the Apple A16 Bionic and the standard variant could feature the A15 Bionic as the yesteryear models.

Published On August 4, 2022
