iPhone 14 Pro Might Allow Users To Customize The Notch: New Leak Suggests

The never-ending stream of iPhone 14 Pro leaks continues to grow with each passing day. A new leak suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a pill-shaped notch rather than a punch-hole and a pill. A new leak (gif) suggests that Apple might allow users to choose between a pill and a punch hole with a pill design.

According to a tweet by Tommy Boi, Apple will allow users to customize the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. As we already know the iPhone 14 Pro will use an AMOLED display, the company might completely turn off the pixels between the punch hole and pill to create a large pseudo pill.

Experts Beg To Differ

As soon as the leak was posted on Twitter, the tech community are claiming that Apple is highly unlikely to allow users to choose the notch of their style. Many believe the notch will serve as an identity for the Apple iPhone, and the company is expected to offer a large pill-shaped notch or a pill with a punch hole with no customization option.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Users Shouldn't Worry

If you are planning to get the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Max, then there is nothing to worry about. Just like the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14, and the iPhone 14 Max will have a notch on top of the display, and these phones will look similar to the iPhone 13, at least externally.

Not just that, the iPhone 14 is also expected to feature a 60Hz display, while the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 120Hz display with a variable refresh rate. The iPhone 13 is also likely to have a dual-camera setup with a 12MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, just like the iPhone 13.

