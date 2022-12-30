iPhone 15 Plus Could Be More Affordable After Low Sales of iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 15 series is slated to launch later in 2023, and while it has just been a few months since the iPhone 14 series came out, rumours are already rife about the upcoming lineup, specifically regarding the specifications, features and pricing of the smartphones. The latest in a series of reports states that the iPhone 15 Plus is expected to be priced much more affordably after lower than expected sales of iPhone 14 Plus, this year.

iPhone 15 Plus to be Priced Cheaper

According to a report by MacRumours, Apple is worried that the steep price of the iPhone 14 Plus has resulted in lower than expected sales of the plus-sized iPhone. The 6.7-inch non-Pro iPhone 14 Plus was a return to a previously explored formula by Apple wherein it added a larger display keeping everything else the same. Earlier, Apple experimented with a Mini version of its iPhones, for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, which did not see too much fanfare either.

As a result, Apple is now relooking its strategy for the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup next year, according to reports.

The report cites tipster with handle yeux1122, who claims Apple is now relooking at how it handles the upcoming Pro and non-Pro models, especially the latter through rejigging the pricing of the models. The tipster claimed Apple has asked its supply chain to consider decreasing the price of the Plus model.

The iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at a price of Rs 89,900. If the report is true, the upcoming iPhone 15 Plus should be priced lower than that.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus Expected Specifications and Features

The iPhone 15 Plus is expected to retain the design of the iPhone 14 Plus, with a regular notch and 60Hz display. The company sources its OLED panels from Samsung and LG, while the 60Hz Retina displays are sourced from BOE. According to the tipster, Apple is expected to stick to the 60Hz BOE display for the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus.

The upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, however, are expected to feature upgraded cameras. The company is looking at new 12 megapixel sensors with improved low-light capabilities. The camera will support Apple's Sensor Shift Stabilisation, for jitter-free videos.

Published On December 30, 2022
